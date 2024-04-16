Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Causes Massive Shift in Bucks vs. Pacers Odds
The Milwaukee Bucks' odds to beat the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs have shrunk significantly given Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury.
By Peter Dewey
The Milwaukee Bucks could be in trouble this postseason, as star Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly is expected to miss the beginning of the first round against the Indiana Pacers with a calf strain.
This is becoming eerily similar to last season when the Bucks lost in the first round of the playoff to the Miami Heat after a back injury cost Antetokounmpo time at the start of the series (he was injured in Game 1).
Oddsmakers are taking notice to the Antetokounmpo injury, dropping the Bucks all the way down to -130 to win the series. The team was -180 on DraftKings Sportsbook on Monday afternoon.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total for Game 1
Game 1 now has the Pacers favored on the road, a massive sign for their chances of winning the series.
Here's how I previewed this series, and I really think Indiana has a chance to win outright and advance to the second round:
These teams matched up five times in the regular season, and the Pacers went 5-1, only losing on Dec. 13. However, there hasn’t been a matchup in this series since early January, so we could see a much different look on both sides this postseason.
Still, I think we’re giving the Bucks way too much credit since we don’t know what Giannis’ status will be.
Milwaukee went just 4-5 without the star forward this season, and I can’t look past the absolute disaster that was last season’s first-round series against Miami.
If Antetokounmpo misses more than one game -- which seems likely at this point -- I have a hard time trusting the Bucks to win this series.
