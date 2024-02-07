Half Million Super Bowl 58 Wager Just Dropped at Caesars Sportsbook
One bettor seems fairly confident that the San Francisco 49ers will win Super Bowl 58...
By Peter Dewey
With Super Bowl 58 approaching, a massive wager has been placed on the winner at Caesars Sportsbook.
One bettor believes that the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy will hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season, wagering half a million dollars on them to do so.
My goodness.
The 49ers are looking to avenge their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54, but the team has to go against a tough team that already has two outright wins as an underdog this postseason.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the Super Bowl:
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 2024
The 49ers have been the Super Bowl favorites all postseason long, and they have seen the odds move back in their favor after dropping to Chiefs +1 earlier last week.
BetSided's NFL expert Iain MacMillan also believes that the 49ers will win the Super Bowl, backing them to cover the spread in his "Road to 272" bets this week. Here's some of his reasoning for that bet:
Let's also remember that they have the best weapon possible to attack the Chiefs' defensive weakness. Kansas City has allowed teams to run the ball against them all season, ranking 25th in opponent yards per carry, 28th in opponent rush EPA and 23rd in opponent rush success rate. For some reason, the Ravens refused to run the football against them in the AFC Championship and it cost them.
Now, the 49ers have a chance to sick Christian McCaffrey on them. He may just drag this team to victory.
Is it concerning that they'll face this era's version of the GOAT in Patrick Mahomes? Yes. Is how the 49ers have come out in the first half in each of their two playoff games something to worry about? Yes.
With that being said, the 49ers have been the best team in the NFL this season but yet are only 1.5-point favorites. We need to base our evaluation off a full season of games, not just the latest two.
I'll bet on the 49ers to get their revenge and win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1994.
Maybe this bettor read Iain's pick?
Either way, a Super Bowl win by the 49ers would return the $500K bettor nearly $1 million in their payout. It doesn't get much better than that.
There is a great offer from Caesar's Sportsbook to take advantage of this week! For a limited time, new users will get their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000! Just click the link below to sign up for an account to take advantage of this offer!
Sign up for Caesar's Sportsbook here!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.