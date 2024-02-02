49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Make Interesting and Drastic Change
The Super Bowl odds are shifting back in favor of the San Francisco 49ers at FanDuel Sportsbook.
By Peter Dewey
The odds for Super Bowl 58 are shifting at FanDuel Sportsbook, and they are going back toward the San Francisco 49ers.
After San Francisco opened as a 2.5-point favorite in Super Bowl 58 following the NFC Championship Game, the odds immediately shifted towards the Kanas City Chiefs, moving them to just one-point dogs in the NFL's biggest game.
However, the line has slowly started to climb back towards San Francisco, and now at FanDuel, the odds are back to where they opened. The 49ers are 2.5-point favorites.
That's a major move from the 49ers -1, and bettors that got San Fran a near pick'em have to feel pretty happy with the latest movement.
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 2024
It's interesting to see the odds move in such a way, especially given Patrick Mahomes' success as an underdog in his NFL career.
Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread when set as an underdog, winning nine of those games outright.
More money may be starting to come in on the 49ers at FanDuel, and one bettor placed a $1 million wager at Caesars Sportsbook that was for San Francisco to win.
If you've already bet on the Super Bowl, you may want to just keep your current position, but there is a chance that bettors could attempt to middle a bet on the 49ers to win by taking the Chiefs to cover the spread at 2.5.
It'll be interesting to see how the Super Bowl market moves over the next few days in the leadup to Sunday, Feb. 11's game.
Looking to bet on the Super Bowl and these odds? FanDuel Sportsbook is a great place to get started. New users that sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first wager wins!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.