Heisman Trophy Odds Following Week 1 (Caleb Williams Still Favored; Travis Hunter Undervalued)
Breaking down the Heisman Trophy odds following Week of the College Football season.
By Peter Dewey
Week 1 of the College Football season is nearly in the books, with Clemson and Duke closing things out on Monday night.
Even with that game to go, we’ve seen some interesting updates in the latest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, with some of the top candidates solidifying their cases early with one two-way star had arguably the most impressive showing in Week 1.
Here’s how the odds currently look for the Heisman:
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
Caleb Williams Holds on to Top Spot in Latest Heisman Odds
Caleb Williams is trying to win back-to-back Heisman Trophy awards, something that’s only been done one time – by Ohio State star running back Archie Griffin in the 1970s.
He’s currently favored to do so, and for good reason.
After a strong showing in Week 0, Williams dominated Nevada in Week 1, throwing for 319 yards, five scores and completing 75.0 percent of his passes. He also added three rushes for 42 yards.
Williams is the best player in college football, and if USC is in the conversation for the College Football Playoff, it’s going to be hard to not give him this award again.
Travis Hunter Is Best Value Bet to Win Heisman Trophy
Is this an overreaction?
Maybe.
But if Colorado star Travis Hunter is going to play both ways for Deion Sanders’ squad all season, he’s going to finish as one of the top Heisman candidates in the country.
Hunter played 129 snaps on Saturday in Colorado’s upset win over No. 17 TCU, making 11 catches for 119 yards at receiver and picking off a pass at defensive back.
Absurd.
Not only that, but the Buffs missed Hunter on a pair of deep balls, which Sanders pointed out, that could have made his game even bigger.
He’s one of the most talented players in the country, and his ability to play both ways – if he can hold up physically – gives him a unique edge. At +3000, he’s worth a shot in this market.
Michael Penix Jr. Dominates Boise State, Now Second in Heisman Odds
Michael Penix Jr. picked up right where he left off last season for Washington, shredding the Boise State defense for 450 yards and five passing touchdowns on Saturday.
The Huskies entered Week 1 at No. 10 in the country, but they could move up after a dominant performance and with another top-10 team – LSU – losing on Sunday.
Last season, Penix Jr. threw for 31 scores in 13 games. He’s on pace – even though it’s early – to surpass that in 2023.
Jordan Travis’ Big Game vs. LSU Leads to Heisman Bump
In arguably the biggest matchup of Week 1, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis rose to the occasion, taking down the LSU Tigers with a dazzling performance.
Travis completed 23-of-31 passes for 342 yards, four scores and one interception. He also added seven carries for an additional 38 yards and a score on the ground.
It was a statement performance, and it moved Travis to +1100 to win the Heisman Trophy. If he can lead FSU to an ACC title he’s got a legit shot at this award. After Drake Maye looked average against South Carolina in Week 1, that’s not out of the question.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.