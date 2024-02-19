Honda LPGA Thailand Picks and Predictions (Yuka Saso poised to win)
Breaking down the odds, key stats, and best bets to win this week's LPGA event, the Honda LPGA Thailand.
After a few weeks off, the LPGA returns for its Asian swing, starting with the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club.
We suffered a heartbreaking loss in the most recent LPGA event. If you tailed my picks, we had Lydia Ko at +1400 and she had a three-stroke lead with two holes left to be played in the tournament. Nelly Korda went Eagle-Birdie to close out her round and then eventually beat Ko in a playoff.
Let's see if we can bounce back with an outright win this weekend. Remember, with this event taking place in Thailand, it will tee-off on Wednesday night for us in North America, so don't wait until Thursday to place your bets.
Honda LPGA Thailand Odds
Top 10 odds to win listed below via BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Lilia Vu +1000
- Xiyu Lin +1000
- Brooke Henderson +1200
- Celine Boutier +1400
- Hyo Joo Kim +1600
- Nasa Hataoka +1600
- Charley Hull +1800
- Amy Yang +2000
- Ruoning Yin +2000
- Jin Young Ko +2200
Honda LPGA Thailand Key Stat
Driving distance: Siam Country Club is one of the longer courses on the LPGA, measuring at 6,576 yards, which makes driving distance the most important stat this week. We have seen long drivers win this event in the past, including Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, and Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Madsen set the tournament record shooting 26-under par in 2022.
LPGA Best Bets
Yuka Saso +2200
Yuka Saso has had a solid course history, finishing 12th and 20th in her two starts at this event. It makes sense too given her distance off the tee. She finished sixth on the LPGA in driving distance last season amongst all golfers who competed in at least 30% of rounds, averaging 273 yards off the tee. She's also entering this week in solid form, finishing seventh at last week's Ladies European Tour event.
Patty Tavatanaki +2800
Speaking of last week's Ladies European Tour event, Patty Tavatanaki took him the win, getting her first professional win since winning a major in 2021. Now that she has gotten that monkey off her back, the floodgates could open and I wouldn't be surprised if she notches a few more wins in 2024.
This week's event makes a lot of sense for her to potentially win in back-to-back weeks. She a strong driver of the golf ball and finished third at this event back in 2021 and then followed it up with a 19th place finish in 2022. She's a solid bet at +2800.
Madelene Sagstrom +8000
Madelene Sagstrom is a great dark horse bet this week at +8000. She's one of the longest drivers on the LPGA, averaging 272 yards off-the-tee last season and 272 yards off-the-tee through her first four rounds in 2024.
While she doesn't have a top 10 finish at this event, she's been consistent and has finished further up the leaderboard here in three-straight years, including a T23 last season. She has the style of game to fit this course and I'm willing to bet on her at 80/1 to get her second LPGA win this weekend.
