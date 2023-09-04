Illinois vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Kansas is in a good spot to cover in Week 2 of the College Football season.
It was a tale of two games for Illinois and Kansas when each school faced what was assumed to be inferior opponents in Week 1 action.
The Jayhawks took care of business against Missouri State, beating them by a final score of 48-17. Meanwhile, Illinois struggled to get past Toledo, but they managed to do it with a final score of 30-28.
Now, Illinois and Kansas will face-off in Week 2 action in a Big Ten vs. Big 12 Friday night showdown. Let's break it down.
Illinois vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Illinois vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Both teams enter 0-1 ATS on the season
- The OVER is 1-0 for both teams this season
- Illinois is 8-1 ATS in its last nine road games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in Illinois' last seven games in September
- Kansas is 0-5 ATS in its last five games
- Kansas is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games as the favorite
Illinois vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Illinois Record: 1-0
- Kansas Record: 1-0
Illinois vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Illinois
Pat Bryant: The Junior receiver out of Illinois was the start of the show in the Fighting Illini's Week 1 win against Toledo, hauling in six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He has clearly taken a step forward from his Sophomore year and he will once again be the pivotal player for the Illinois offense on Friday night. If they find success, it'll be because of Bryant.
Kansas
Jason Bean: Basically the entire Kansas offense shined in Week 1, but quarterback Jason Bean is going to be the motor that keeps this offense moving. He completed 22-of-28 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. That's an average of 9.9 yards per pass attempt. If he keeps that up in Week 3, Illinois will struggle to keep this offense in check.
Kansas vs. Illinois prediction and pick
Sure, Kansas faced a significantly inferior opponent than Illinois in Week 1, but we still saw a lot of promising action from the Jayhawks in that game. Most notably, the diversity of their offensive attack.
Jason Bean can attack defenses through the air, while Devin Neal exploded for 94 yards on 13 carries.
That's going to play a big role this week because the defense of the Fighting Illini is nothing like it was last season as they've taken a significant step back. This is not the same Illinois team that smashed expectations last season. Their secondary only has one returning player from last season, most notably missing Sean Witherspoon who was drafted No. 5 overall in the NFL Draft.
As a result, the Kansas offense has a chance to get rolling in this game and Illinois won't be able to match.
I'll back Kansas to win and cover as a small home favorite.
