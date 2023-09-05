Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
How to bet the 2023 edition of the Cy-Hawk Game!
By Reed Wallach
Iowa's goal of reviving its offense had some middling results in the opening game against Utah State with transfer quarterback Cade McNamara leading the Hawkeyes to 24 points despite a strained quad.
McNamara tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass in the win, but didn't showcase much else as he was sitll slowed down from a lingering leg injury. He will hope to be closer to 100% in the annual Iowa-Iowa State rivalry game, dubbed the "Cy-Hawk Game," against a patchwork Iowa State team.
Will the Cyclones be prepared for this matchup down several projected key contributors, or will Iowa's stout defense and hopefully better offense in 2023 show out in front of a national audience? Here's all the betting information for this Week 2 rivalry matchup.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Iowa State won last year's game 10-7, covering as 3.5-point underdogs
- Last year's Cy-Hawk Game went UNDER the total of 39.5
- Iowa State went 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS) last season as an underdog
- Iowa State went 4-7-1 ATS overall last season
- Iowa State went OVER in only 3 of 12 games last season
- Iowa went OVER in only 4 of 12 games last season
Iowa vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 9th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Iowa Record: 1-0
- Iowa State Record: 1-0
Iowa vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Cade McNamara: McNamara showcased how much he can impact the Iowa offense on the first drive of the season, but the offense floundered as the game went on and McNamara looked worse for ware. Overall, the Michigan transfer completed 19-of-30 passes for 197 yards, but will hope that he can be in better shape to lead the Hawkeyes to better results than just 24 points.
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: Becht was the Week 1 starter in the Cyclones 30-9 win against Northern Iowa and showed out for the team in hopes of leading the roster for the rest of the season as Hunter Dekkers serves a gambling suspension. He completed 10-of-13 passes for 113 yards with two touchdowns.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
McNamara was a big splash for the Iowa offense, but he's not 100% and didn't look it either as he was hesitant to explode out of the pocket and use his legs.
Meanwhile, the Iowa State offense lost its starting quarterback Dekkers and starting running back Jirehl Brock, among other to gambling charges, while the team also needs to replace 100-catch receiver Xavier Hutchinson.
Against an Iowa defense that has a future pro in Cooper DeJean at cornerback and a defense that is fresh off a season in which it was 13th in success rate and first in yards per play, I expect the Cyclones to struggle offensively.
Both teams play at bottom 20 tempos on a plays per second basis dating back to last season and I question if either team can find the end zone often enough to get past the 20-point total.
I understand why Iowa is favored, but can't trust them with questions about McNamara's leg, I'd rather go for the under in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
