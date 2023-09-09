Is Cam Rising playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Utah vs. Baylor College Football Week 2)
The Utah quarterback has been cleared to practice, but is he playing on Saturday at Baylor?
By Reed Wallach
Utah is eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Cam Rising, who has led the Utes to back-to-back PAC-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances.
However, Rising is still not ready to return to full game action at Baylor on Saturday as he still works his way back from a torn ACL. The Utes are favored by seven-and-a-half points on the road against the Bears with the combination of Braxton Barnes and Nate Johnson operating as the team's quarterbacks.
Utah vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total
Rising continues to miss time, but Baylor is also starting its backup after Blake Shapen suffered a sprained MCL in the team's shocking loss to Texas State in Week 1, losing as nearly four touchdown favorites.
Utah was able to lean on its defense in the team's Week 1 win against Florida at home, winning 24-11. However, the team was outgained 346-270 in the victory, can Barnes and the run-first Johnson lead the Utes to another win against a Power Five opponent?
This is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing games of the Week 2 slate.
