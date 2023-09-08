Is Jalon Daniels playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Illinois vs. Kansas College Football Week 2)
Will Kansas have its star quarterback under center?
By Reed Wallach
Jalon Daniels was the catalyst to Kansas' best season in more than a decade in 2022, but wasn't available for the team's Week 1 win at home against Missouri State, but the team needs him to stay competitive this season, especially in Week 2 against Illinois on Friday night.
Daniels is on track to play in Week 2 after sitting out for precautionary reasons in Week 1 with a back injury. While the Jayhawks have a capable backup quarterback in Jason Bean, Daniels is the straw that stirs the drink for Kansas after passing for 2,014 yards in nine games with 25 total touchdowns and four interceptions.
Kansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Money has poured in on the Jayhawks side upon the expectation that Daniels would be cleared for this game while the total has also ticked up from the opener of 54 to 57 with the Jayhawks offense set to be at its best in Week 2.
Meanwhile, Illinois looked far more complete on offense with Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer at quarterback, also potentially impacting the over. The Fighting Illini have a lot of turnover on defense, losing three NFL players in the secondary and must replace its defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
Can the defense get back on track against one of the most potent offenses in the country that will have its star quarterback ready to go?
