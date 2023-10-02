Jacksonville State vs. MTSU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
How to bet this Wednesday night Conference USA matchup.
By Reed Wallach
Conference USA begins its Wednesday night slate of games in Week 6.
Middle Tennessee State has had a slow start to the season, but will look to kick it into gear against FBS newcomer Jacksonville State, who is 4-1 to start the year. The Gamecocks rallied last week to open Conference USA play with a win on the road against Sam Houston State, can the team compete once again?
Here's everything you need to know to bet on this Wednesday night matchup:
If you are betting on college football this week, make sure to do it at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is giving new users a $1,000 sign up bonus, all you have to do is sign up! Click below for more details.
Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State Odds, Spread and Total
Middle Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State is 4-1 against the spread (ATS)
- Middle Tennessee State is 1-4 ATS
- MTSU is 0-2 ATS as a favorite
- Jacksonville State has gone UNDER in four of five games this season
- Jacksonville State has gone UNDER in both games as an underdog
Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Jacksonville State Record: 4-1
- Middle Tennessee State Record: 1-4
Get ready for the biggest game in college football this weekend here.
Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville State
Logan Smothers: The Gamecocks have been rotating between Smothers and Webb, but it was Smothers who engineered the comeback against Sam Houston State last week, passing for three touchdowns. The Blue Raiders pass defense checks in bottom 20 in success rate, so this can be a game for Smothers to find his rhythm and secure the long time starting position.
Middle Tennessee State
Nicholas Vattiato: Vattiato has been chucking the ball all over the field as the Blue Raiders struggle to run the ball. The team is top 15 nationally in terms of pass rate, but the team struggles to push the ball down the field as the signal caller is averaging less than six yards per drop back.
Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State Prediction and Pick
While the Blue Raiders have played a difficult schedule that features two SEC defenses, this Gamecocks secondary will pose issues to the Blue Raiders pass-happy offense.
Jacksonville State grades out in the top third of the country in terms of coverage game, per Pro Football Focus and is 35th in terms of tackling. Given MTSU's propensity to pass, the team can be put behind the sticks often and forced into obvious passing downs, where the aggressive JSU defense can feast.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville State's offense has been hit-or-miss this season as the team switches between Smothers and Zion Webb at quarterback, but the team has a reliable rush offense that can prove to be the difference.
Rich Rodriguez runs an up-tempo scheme that focuses on getting the ball in running back Malik Jackson's hands. The senior running back has rushed for 100 or more yards in three of five games and is averaging nearly seven yards per carry. The Gamecocks offensive line has generated big holes for Jackson, grading out 22nd in terms of run blocking this season.
Middle Tennessee may be battle tested after a tricky opening schedule, but I can't justify the team laying more than a field goal against a team that has an identity on both offense and defense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!