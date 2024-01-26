Jared Goff's stats when playing outside should worry Lions fans ahead of NFC Championship
The Detroit Lions are playing in the NFC Championship for the first time since 1991, but they have to do something they have yet to do this postseason; play on the road.
After beating the Rams and Buccaneers at Ford Field, the Lions will now head to San Francisco to face the 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line. While most teams would rather play at home, Lions fans should be especially worried given that the 49ers play in an outdoor stadium.
Let's take a look at how Goff has performed in those situations.
Jared Goff Outdoor Stats
It's not just about playing at home for Jared Goff. This season, and throughout his career, he has been a completely different quarterback when playing on turf in a dome compared to outside on grass.
The above numbers are concerning for Goff. We have seen a significant drop-off when he plays outdoors and another drop-off when he plays on grass. With the 49ers home field being outdoors on grass, Goff could be in for a tough day.
An 82.0 rating with a 63.6% completion percentage averaging 6.5 yards per pass isn't going to get it done against the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Lions, as a whole, have been significantly worse on the road this season. For example, their Net Yards per Play drops from +0.6 at home to -0.3 on the road. Their average scoring margin also goes from +8.0 at home to -0.6 on the road.
That may explain why the Lions are set as 7.5-point underdogs to the 49ers on Sunday evening.
