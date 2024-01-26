Jared Goff's stats when playing outside should worry Lions fans ahead of NFC Championship

Jared Goff in a dome: 104.0 rating, 69% completions, 7.9 yds per pass, 23 TD-8 INT



Jared Goff outdoors: 87.9 rating, 64.5%, 7.0 yds per pass, 7 TD, 4 INT



Jared Goff on grass: 82.0 rating, 63.6% completion, 6.5 yds per pass, 5 TD, 4 INT