Jonathan Taylor Next Team Odds: 3 Contenders That Make Sense for Star Running Back
These teams could make a move for Jonathan Taylor in the trade market.
By Peter Dewey
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could be on the move before the start of the 2023 season, as the team gave him permission to seek a trade.
Taylor, a former second-round pick, is entering the final season of his rookie contract and wants a new deal, but Colts owner Jim Irsay has been reluctant to pay him.
Taylor had a huge 2021 season, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) and yards from scrimmage (2,171) in the 2021 season. He carried the ball a league-high 332 times that season, earning an All-Pro nod in the process.
The 2022 season didn’t go as well for Taylor, as Injuries limited him to just 11 games. He finished the season with 192 carries for 861 yards and four rushing touchdowns in 11 games.
Despite that, he’s still one of the best running backs in the league, and the Colts are seeking massive compensation for him in a trade.
Will any team be willing to pay that price to bring in Taylor? It’s quite possible that a Super Bowl contender would go all-in on the running back, maybe even if it doesn’t plan on giving him a long-term deal.
PointsBet Sportsbook set hypothetical odds for Taylor’s next team, and the Miami Dolphins are favored to land the former All-Pro.
Miami missed out on running back Dalvin Cook in free agency, and a recent injury to rookie De’Von Achane could lead to the team looking to beef up its running back room.
Here are three teams – and one dark horse team – that make sense to add Taylor and will likely increase their Super Bowl odds if they trade for him.
Jonathan Taylor Potential Trade Destinations
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are a trendy contender pick for the public this season, and it makes sense given some of the firepower they have on offense (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Achane Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr.).
However, Miami could really solidify its running game by bringing in a true No. 1 like Taylor. It’s no secret that the Dolphins wanted to upgrade at running back, but they lost out on Cook to the New York Jets.
It’s a steep price to pay for a running back, but if Miami truly views itself as a contender, Taylor would be a great addition. He’d take pressure off of Tua Tagovailoa and give the team arguably the best attack in the AFC in terms of the high-profile playmakers on the roster.
Buffalo Bills
Do the Buffalo Bills go all-in to get over the hump in the AFC?
Buffalo has fallen short in the playoffs in recent seasons, but adding a dynamic back like Taylor could be the piece the team needs.
Already one of the Super Bowl favorites, the Bills have relied on quarterback Josh Allen to really propel their running game in recent seasons.
Taylor would certainly improve the Bills’ Super Bowl odds this season, but long term the team may not be willing to pay a running back with so many other key players eventually needing new deals.
Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott is gone, but does Dallas still look to the running back market?
Tony Pollard is coming off an injury and may not be equipped to handle a full workload in the backfield. Sure, draft pick Deuce Vaughn can help with that, but adding Taylor is about as big of an upgrade as you’ll find at the running back spot.
Dallas may be able to keep Pollard healthier by rotating him with Taylor, but the team could be in a tough spot financially after this season if it decides to extend Taylor. On the other hand, Pollard is also a free agent after the 2023 season, so maybe the team chooses to pay one of the two backs.
Dark Horse Team for Jonathan Taylor: Philadelphia Eagles
While the Eagles weren’t listed as a destination for Taylor, they make a ton of sense.
Philly has one of the best rosters in the NFL, so adding a player of Taylor’s caliber could be worth giving up the draft capital.
Plus, Philly’s big move at running back this offseason was to add D’Andre Swift, who is talented but also very injury prone. He could be much better in a complimentary role next to Taylor.
Imagining a backfield of Taylor, Swift and Jalen Hurts carrying the ball is hard not to get excited about, and it could be the move the Eagles need to get back to the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.
