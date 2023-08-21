NFL Power Rankings Following Week 2 of the 2023 Preseason (Howell Wins Washington QB Battle)
The latest NFL power rankings and Super Bowl odds with just one week left in the preseason.
By Peter Dewey
There's just one week of the NFL preseason left, and soon enough we'll have real games to talk about in our NFL Power Rankings.
Until then, I'm going to share how I think the league stacks up -- based on the futures odds to win the Super Bowl -- this season.
The big news in the NFL this week was the Washington Commanders choosing 2022 NFL Draft pick Sam Howell to start at quarterback in the 2023 season. Howell has played well in the preseason, and now he'll have a chance to prove he belongs at the NFL level.
Does that really change Washington's outlook this season? I'm not sold on it, but oddsmakers have the team at +6500 to win the Super Bowl. Let's break down the rest of the Super Bowl odds and where each team ranks ahead of Week 3 of the preseason.
Latest odds to win Super Bowl 58
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, and it's nearly impossible to lower the expectations for KC as long as he's healthy.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+800)
The Eagles have one of the best rosters in the NFL, so it makes sense that they're favored to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (+1100)
Joe Burrow looks to be OK from a calf injury he suffered in camp, a great sign for Cincy's 2023 outlook.
4. Buffalo Bills (+1000)
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are looking to get over the hump in the AFC in 2023.
5. San Francisco 49ers (+1000)
If you believe in Brock Purdy, then you'd expect San Francisco to find itself back in a third straight NFC title game this season.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+1800)
Lamar Jackson is healthy, and the Ravens enter Monday's preseason game on a 24-game preseason win streak.
7. New York Jets (+1800)
Does Aaron Rodgers change the Jets' fortunes in 2023? Oddsmakers certainly expect the Jets to be Super Bowl contenders.
8. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 3 team in the odds from the NFC to win the Super Bowl.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000)
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars could be a sneaky team to make a deep playoff run after going to the divisional round in 2022.
10. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
Justin Herbert has a new deal, and the Chargers are hoping that leads to a playoff berth in 2023.
11. Detroit Lions (+2200)
Dan Campbell's squad is a trendy playoff pick after the finish it had in the 2022 season.
12. Miami Dolphins (+2500)
Miami needs to avoid any more big injuries (Jalen Ramsey, De'Von Achane) before the regular season starts.
13. Minnesota Vikings (+3500)
The Vikings aren't the favorite in the NFC North despite easily winning the division in 2022... What does Vegas know?
14. Seattle Seahawks (+3500)
Geno Smith and the Seahawks have a fun young roster, but can they dethrone the 49ers in the NFC West?
15. Cleveland Browns (+3500)
Deshaun Watson's second season in Cleveland is going to be a huge test, especially since he underperformed in 2022.
16. New Orleans Saints (+4000)
Derek Carr and the Saints are favorites in the NFC South, but they won't have star Alvin Kamara (suspension) to start 2023.
17. Denver Broncos (+4500)
Can Sean Payton fix Russell Wilson? That's the key to a Denver Broncos playoff berth this season.
18. New England Patriots (+6500)
Bill Belichick is hoping Mac Jones plays a lot more like his rookie season than he did in 2022.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)
Mike Tomlin is arguably the most underrated coach in the NFL. Don't be shocked if the Steelers sneak into the playoffs in the 2023.
20. New York Giants (+6500)
Brian Daboll and the Giants are looking to prove that the 2022 season was not a fluke after making the playoffs.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+6000)
Desmond Ridder and the Falcons are second in the odds to win the NFC South, and they saw rookie running back Bijan Robinson flash his potential in his preseason debut.
22. Green Bay Packers (+6500)
The Jordan Love era gets underway in 2023. Green Bay's defense may be the story though this season, as it is loaded with talent.
23. Chicago Bears (+6000)
This could be the season where Justin Fields truly takes the next step to solidify himself a franchise QB. Chicago is a dark horse playoff team in my eyes.
24. Tennessee Titans (+8000)
Tennessee has a veteran team that could return to the playoffs after blowing a big division lead in 2022.
25. Carolina Panthers (+8000)
Bryce Young has looked very solid in the preseason, a good sign for the Panthers' chances in the NFC South.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+8000)
Davante Adams' leg injury doesn't appear to be serious, a huge break for the Raiders who are looking to improve on last season's disappointing record.
27. Los Angeles Rams (+8000)
Can Sean McVay's squad find the magic that it had when it won Super Bowl 56?
28. Washington Commanders (+6500)
Sam Howell was expected to be a top quarterback in the 2022 class, and now he can show that with a potentially undervalued Washington team.
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9000)
Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask continue to battle things out in Tampa. It's hard to have confidence in either player to make the playoffs.
30. Indianapolis Colts (+15000)
Anthony Richardson won the Colts' starting quarterback job, so the future is now in Indy.
31. Arizona Cardinals (+20000)
Kyler Murray is going to miss a chunk of the 2023 season, putting Arizona in a tough spot to compete for a playoff spot.
32. Houston Texans (+20000)
A lot is going to fall on CJ Stroud in his first NFL season. If he plays above expectations, Houston should easily climb out of this spot.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.