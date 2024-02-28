Justin Fields Next Team Odds Taken Down at DraftKings Sportsbook
Oddsmakers have taken down odds for Justin Fields' next team, a sign that he could be on the move.
By Peter Dewey
Could Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields be on the move?
Just a week after some major movement in the odds for Field's next team saw the Atlanta Falcons favored, the odds for the former first-round pick's next team have been taken down at DraftKings Sportsbook.
This comes after top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams shared that he'd be excited to go to Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," he said. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."
The Bears are in a unique situation, as they took Fields in the first round a few seasons ago, but the team has been unable to turn things around with him at the helm.
That's not all Fields' fault, as the Bears have surrounded him with very poor teams, but the franchise may be looking for a reset -- and Williams is considered to be one of the best quarterback prospects in quite some time.
If Chicago does take Williams, it almost guarantees that the team moves on from Fields at some point this offseason.
Williams is a -900 favorite to be selected by the Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft. That's an implied probability of 90.0 percent.
Fields threw for 16 scores and just nine picks in 13 games last season. He also added 657 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, but it may not have been enough for the Bears to stick by him and pass up the No. 1 pick in the draft for a second straight season. Chicago traded with the Carolina Panthers last season, giving up the No. 1 selection.
Prior to his odds going off the board, Fields and odds on favorite to land with the Falcons this offseason.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.