Major Movement in Justin Fields Next Team Odds as NFL Draft Approaches
The Atlanta Falcons have taken over as the odds on favorite to land Justin Fields ahead of the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
Just a few weeks ago, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was favored to stay with the franchise in the odds for the team he will take his first snap with in the 2024 season.
At the time, BetSided's Brian Giuffra broke down the surprising odds, as the Bears have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are in a prime spot to draft a quarterback.
"DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for which team Fields will "take his first snap in the 2024/25 NFL regular season" and, in a surprise twist, they have the Bears listed as +100 favorites," Giuffra wrote.
"Behind the Bears are the Atlanta Falcons (+140), Las Vegas Raiders (+450) and Seattle Seahawks (+750)."
Things have shifted quite a bit since then, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are now No. 2 in the odds to land Fields, but the Atlanta Falcons have made the biggest shift, going to odds on favorites to land the young quarterback.
The Bears, who appear to be taking a quarterback at No. 1, are jus +400 to have Fields on the roster next season.
Justin Fields Next Team Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Atlanta Falcons Favored to Land Justin Fields in Trade Market
At -130 odds, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to be the team that lands Justin Fields in the trade market this offseason.
A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields threw for 16 scores and just nine picks in 13 games last season. He also added 657 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
There's no doubt that Fields would be an upgrade over the Desmond Ridder/Taylor Heinicke duo that the Falcons had last season, and he'd come to a team with some great young weapons in Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson and Drake London.
Taking a shot on Fields would give Atlanta a chance to win the NFC South next season. As of now, the team has an implied probability of 56.52 percent to end up with Fields this offseason.
Chicago Bears Expected to Move on From Justin Fields
With the Falcons moving to odds on favorites to land Fields, the Bears are clearly expected to move on from him this offseason.
Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the team could take Caleb Williams, who is widely considered to be one of the best quarterback prospects in recent years. Taking Williams would also give Chicago more time to build the team around him, as he'd be on a rookie contract for the next five seasons.
Fields played well after returning from injury for the Bears last season, but it appears he's going to end up with a new team in 2024 based on the latest odds.
