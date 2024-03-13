Kansas State vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big 12 Championship Second Round (Trust Longhorns)
By Reed Wallach
Kansas State and Texas start their Big 12 Tournament run in Kansas City with the Longhorns looking to go back-to-back in Kansas City, Missouri.
These two teams met once during the regular season, a 62-56 win for the Longhorns. Can Texas keep building momentum and stop any discussion about a Kansas State NCAA Tournament with a second-round win?
Here's our full betting preview for Kansas State vs. Texas on Wednesday night.
Kansas State vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas State vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 16-15 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas is 12-19 ATS this season
- Texas is 7-13 ATS as a favorite this season
- Kansas State is 9-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Texas has gone OVER in 19 of 31 games this season
Kansas State vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Kansas State Record: 18-13
- Texas Record: 20-11
Kansas State vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
Arthur Kaluma: The Creighton transfer has had plenty of big games this season, and his ability to get mismatches against Texas' wings will be the key for the Wildcats to keep up offensively. On Saturday, K-State upset Iowa State behind 23 points with seven rebounds from Kaluma.
Texas
Dylan Disu: In the lone meeting between these two teams, Disu scored 20 points while getting to the free throw line 11 times and grabbing eight rebounds. The big man has been a matchup nightmare at times for Big 12 big men with his ability to stretch the floor and finish around the basket but has been battling a knee injury of late.
Kansas State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
As noted in this morning's Daily Dunk, I like Texas to take care of Kansas State in its start of a Big 12 Tournament run.
These two teams played just once this season, a slugfest in Austin that the Longhorns won (with little doubt) 62-56. Now, the teams meet on a neutral floor in Kansas City as the Longhorns look to make a second straight Big 12 title run.
This is a battle of the best shooting team in Big 12 play against the best Big 12 defense in that same regard with the Longhorns posting the best effective field goal percentage and Kansas State allowing the lowest.
However, the Longhorns' ability to generate easier buckets with Dylan Disu down low and Max Abmas' gravity on the perimeter can offset concerns against Kansas State's defense and does a good job of sticking to opponents in the pick-and-roll.
Meanwhile, K-State's offense has been an eye-sore all season. The team is 210th in effective field goal percentage and bottom 20 in the nation in turnover rate, per KenPom.
Texas may not be a lockdown defense, but the team has length outside of Abmas to pressure the ball and contest inside. The Longhorns have been struggling to defend the perimeter -- last in three-point percentage allowed in league play -- but are 38th in three-point rate allowed and 35th in field goal percentage allowed at the rim.
Texas should be able to out-pace Kansas State on offense and wash this game away late, covering the modest spread.
