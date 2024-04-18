Kings vs. Pelicans Odds Make Major Movement After Zion Williamson Is Ruled Out (Sacramento now favored)
The Kings were winless in five games against the New Orleans Pelicans during the regular season, but oddsmakers have made Sacramento a small favorite in the sixth and most important matchup of the season between the two conference foes.
New Orleans came up short on Tuesday in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers. Star forward Zion Williamson scored a game-high 40 points, but the former No. 1 overall pick suffered a hamstring injury and will not suit up in Friday’s matchup against the Kings with the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs on the line.
Sacramento, which ended Golden State’s season with a 118-94 victory at home, is now a small road favorite against the Pelicans.
Kings vs. Pelicans updated odds
New Orleans still found success without Williamson this season
Williamson played a career-high 70 games for New Orleans this season after battling injuries through the majority of his young career. He missed all of the 2022 campaign and only suited up for 29 games last season. Williamson averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game as an all-around contributor for the Pelicans.
Without the Duke product, though, New Orleans did post a 7-5 record which includes a 133-100 victory over the Kings on the road on Jan. 7. The Pelicans do not mind the underdog label as they were the best team in the NBA from an ATS standpoint (20-11-1) in that spot.
Sacramento was stellar itself during the regular season on the road, going 24-16-1 ATS in away contests, tied with New Orleans for the fourth-best mark in the NBA. Sacramento was 10-7-1 ATS as a road favorite.
