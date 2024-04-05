Latest Super Bowl 59 Odds Show Several Young Teams Expected to Contend
There a few young teams -- and teams that aren't always contenders -- soaring in the latest Super Bowl odds.
By Peter Dewey
Could we finally see a shakeup in some of the contenders in the NFL this season?
While the Detroit Lions entered the picture in 2023, some familiar faces (San Francisco, Kansas City, Baltimore and Buffalo) were all in the mix to win the Super Bowl.
Those teams are expected to be back in the conversation again, but after a flurry of offseason moves -- including the Houston Texans recently adding star wideout Stefon Diggs -- there are a couple of younger teams (two led by young quarterbacks) to keep an eye on in the futures market as the 2024 season approaches.
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl next season, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl 59
Houston Texans' Super Bowl Odds
Give a lot of credit to Houston, as the team has orchestrated one of the faster rebuilds in NFL history and is firmly in contention to win the Super Bowl this coming season.
After trading for Stefon Diggs, the Texans' Super Bowl odds skyrocketed, going from +2000 to +1300 at FanDuel Sportsbook, adn the team is doing all the right things to build around CJ Stroud.
With Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, still cheap for the next few seasons, Houston has upgraded the offense around him, trading for Joe Mixon and Diggs this offseason. The Texans are doing the smart thing to maximize this championship window while their quarterback is cheap, and Houston already showed it could compete in the playoffs last season.
The Texans won a playoff game in Stroud's rookie campaign, and they are now only behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills (barely) in the Super Bowl odds while sitting in a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals at +1300.
Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl Odds
Another "young team" the Green Bay Packers appear to have found their next great quarterback in Jordan Love.
To close out last season, Love was magnificent. Over his last eight games of the regular season, the former first-round pick threw for 2,150 yards, completing an impressive 70.2 percent of his passes in the process. The young quarterback also posted an absurd 18-1 touchdown to interception ratio, which continued into the playoffs.
Green Bay also made an all-in move by adding running back Josh Jacobs this offseason, and the team appears poised to make a run in the NFC with a win total at 10.5 games. The Packers are closer to +1900 or +2000 (depending on the sportsbook) to win the Super Bowl, but they too won a playoff game as the No. 7 seed last season.
It's hard to sleep on a young quarterback like Love in a winnable division next season.
Detroit Lions' Super Bowl Odds
Speaking of the winnable NFC North, the Detroit Lions are still favored to repeat as champions in that division.
While Detroit may not seem like a young team with Jared Goff at quarterback, the team has a plethora of young playmakers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sma LaPorta and Jameson Williams on offense, as well as Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aidan Hutchinson on defense.
Detroit is built to be a contender for several more seasons, and as long as Goff can keep playing at a high level, the team should be amongst the best in the NFC. Oddsmakers seem to think so, giving the Lions on the five-best win totals in the league next season and setting them at +1200 to win the Super bowl -- the second best odds in the NFC.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.