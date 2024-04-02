Oddsmakers Predict NFL's 5 Best Teams in 2024 (Who Has Highest Win Total Projection?)
These five teams are expected to be the best in the league -- in the eyes of Vegas -- in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
Oddsmakers have released win total odds for the 2024 NFL season, and there is just one team that is at least a pick'em to win over 11.5 games...
... the Kansas City Chiefs.
The defending Super Bowl champions have the best win total odds for the 2024 campaign, but who is in the mix -- in the eyes of Vegas -- to finish with the best record in the league?
Here's a look at the five teams that oddsmakers have pinned with the highest win projection in 2024:
Highest Win Total Projections for the 2024 NFL Season
Kansas City Chiefs -- 11.5 wins
Call me crazy at this number, but I love the defending Super Bowl champions to win 12 or more games in the 2024 season.
In the Patrick Mahomes era, Kansas City has one season with fewer than 12 wins — the 2023 campaign when it went 11-6.
There a lot of things that could lead to one more KC win in 2024. First off, the team improved a weak receiving corps by adding Marquise Brown, and the Chiefs also kept defensive star Chris Jones. Unless Mahomes gets hurt it's a safe bet that the Chiefs will be among the league's top teams.
San Francisco 49ers -- 11.5 wins
It's no surprise that the defending NFC champions are favored to finish with the No. 1 seed and have the best win total odds in the conference.
While the 49ers are plus money to win more than 11 games, they have accomplished the feat in back-to-back seasons and three of their last five campaigns.
Baltimore Ravens -- 11.5 wins
The Baltimore Ravens finished with the best record in the AFC last season, and oddsmakers are still high on them entering 2024.
While the team did lose a few key defenders in free agency, the Baltimore offense should be elite in 2024 with Mark Andrews healthy and Derrick Henry now sharing the backfield with Lamar Jackson. Still, the Ravens play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, which had three playoff teams last season.
Buffalo Bills -- 10.5 wins
The favorite to win the AFC East -- and last season's No. 2 seed -- the Buffalo Bills are -145 to record over 10.5 wins, a sign that oddsmakers think they'll win 11 or more games.
Buffalo has accomplished that feat in four straight seasons with quarterback Josh Allen leading the way. The Bills are a pretty great bet if you're willing to lay the -145 juice.
Detroit Lions -- 10.5 wins
A few years ago, this may have come as a massive surprise.
However, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions showed they were for real in the 2023 season, reaching the NFC title game and nearly winning that matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Oddsmakers are bullish on Campbell's club in 2024, setting it with the second-best win total in the NFC.
