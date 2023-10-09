Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Which Conference USA unbeaten will leave Tuesday's matchup with a win?
By Reed Wallach
Two teams that have hit the ground running in its new conference meet on Tuesday night.
Liberty is the Conference USA favorite under first year head coach Jamey Chadwell, being passed by a physical defense and an explosive offense. The team hits the road to face FCS import Jacksonville State, who is off to a 5-1 start, but can't qualify for the CUSA title game due to eligibility restrictions. However, can the team hand Liberty its first loss of the season?
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Liberty is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Jacksonville State is 5-1 ATS this season
- Jacksonville State has gone UNDER in four of six games this season
- Liberty has been favored in every game this season
Liberty vs. Jacksonville State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Liberty Record: 5-0
- Jacksonville State Record: 5-1
Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Key Players to Watch
Liberty
Kaidon Salter: The Liberty offense has been a well oiled machine this year with Salter at the helm. He has 18 total touchdowns on the year while completing 61% of his passes on more than 10 yards per throw. The Flames offense is 11th in EPA/Pass this season but will face the best defense it has seen this year in Jacksonville State, albeit one that has allowed explosive passes often.
Jacksonville State
Zion Webb: Webb has been in and out of the lineup with him and Logan Smothers splitting time under center, but he was the catalyst for the team's second half burst against Middle Tennessee State last week, posting 186 yards passing and 113 yards on the ground en route to a 35-7 second score.
Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have played easy schedules to date, and I wonder if we see a ton of explosive plays as a result. Jacksonville State is a team that has struggled at times, but has been dangerous on the ground, 12th in rushes for 20+ yards this season. Liberty, despite playing a soft schedule, is outisde the top 100 in epxlosive play percentage. Head coach Rich Rodriguez may be able to scheme up some explosive plays on a short week.
Meanwhile, Liberty's offense has been far more dynamic. The team is averaging more than seven yards per play and is ripping off an explosive play on 18% of snaps, top 10 in the nation.
Jacksonville State has a stout defensive line, but the unit has been vulnerable over the top. Middle Tennessee and Coastal Carolina each posted successful deep passing attacks in games earlier this season against the Gamecocks, the two plus passing offenses the home team has faced.
I think that there may be some bogged down drives as both defensive lines are strong and can make plays in the backfield, but there will also be broken coverages all over the field. I'll take the over on Tuesday night.
