LPGA Odds: HSBC Women's World Championship Picks and Predictions
Breaking down the odds, key stats, and best bet predictions for this week's LPGA event, the HSBC Women's World Championship.
It only took us three tournaments to hit our first LPGA outright winner of 2024. Patty Tavatanaki came through for us last week, cashing as a +2800 winner for us. She didn't make it easy for us after taking a three-stroke lead into the final round, needed a birdie on the 72nd hole to get the win, but she did exactly that.
The Asian swing continues this week with the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club.
It's time to jump into the event and see if we can win back-to-back outrights.
HSBC Women's World Championship Odds
Top 10 odds to win listed below via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Lydia Ko +1000
- Hyo Joo Kim +1100
- Lilia Vu +1100
- Brooke Henderson +1100
- Minje Lee +1400
- Xiyu Lin +1400
- Jin Young Ko +1400
- Patty Tavatanakit +1800
- Celine Boutier +1800
- Hae Ran Ryu +2000
HSBC Women's World Championship Key Stats
Driving distance - For the second week in a row, driving distance is going to be the most important thing to look at. The Tanjong Course at Santosa Golf Club measures at 6,740 yards which is even longer than last week's track at Siam Country Club.
Strokes gained: approach - Shorter hitters can and have won here if their approach game is dialed in. The greens here are small, averaging just 5,600 square feet, so strong iron play and scrambling are just as important as hitting the ball long off the tee.
LPGA Picks and Best Bets
Hye-Jin Choi +2200
Fresh off a T3 finish, Hye-Jin Choi has to be feeling good about her game. She gained strokes in all four areas last week including 5.32 with her irons and 2.50 with her putter. She's also long off the tee, averaging 264 yards with her drives at last week's Honda LPGA Thailand. Finally, she posted a solid 20th-place finish here last year.
She may not have the name recognition as the other women atop the odds list this week, but she checks every single box imaginable for what we're looking for in a winner.
Yuka Saso +4100
I'm going back to the well on one of the golfers I bet on last week in Yuka Saso. With driving distance being key this week, I can't look past her at 41/1. She is one of the longest drivers of the golf ball on the LPGA, averaging 272.68 yards off the tee last season and this event was one of her strongest of the 2023 campaign, finishing solo sixth.
Her approach game is going to have to get a bit more dialed in, she lost -0.91 strokes with her irons during last week's T16 finish, but her driving and putting her fantastic so if she can get hot with her irons, she's going to be in contention on Sunday.
Albane Valenzuela +10000
This might be shortsighted of me, overvaluing last week's tournament, but I can't look past the solo second-place finisher being 100/1 this week. Albane Valenzuela's game was dialed in, gaining 4.71 strokes on the field with her approach game while averaging a blistering 269 yards off the tee and hitting 83.9% of fairways.
She played well enough to finish solo second while losing -0.73 strokes around the greens and gaining just 0.22 putting. Her ball striking was on a completely different level and if she can carry that over to this week, the sky is the limit for her.
Her game has been trending in the right direction and now might be the time for the 26-year-old to get her first professional win.
She's available at +10000 at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.