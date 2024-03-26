LPGA Odds and Picks: Ford Championship Presented by KCC
Breaking down the odds and three best bets to win this week's LPGA event, the Ford Championship Presented by KCC at Sevile Golf and Country Club.
Nelly Korda captured her second-straight LPGA win at last week's Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.
In terms of my picks, Ruoning Yin had a one-shot lead heading into the final hole of the third round before recording a triple bogey which led to an unimpressive final round. Both she and Sarah Schmelzel finished T8, so our outright picks aren't far off. We will get our second win of the season sooner rather than later.
Perhaps it will come at this week's Ford Championship hosted at Seville Golf and Country Club in Hilbert, Arizona. This is the first time this course will host a pro event so we have very little to go off of. It seems to be a relatively straightforward course that measures 6,734 yards. If we want to key in on anything, it would be driving distance, but overall let's target a few ladies who have been in great form of late.
Ford Championship odds
Top 10 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Nelly Korda +900
- Minjee Lee +1800
- Brooke Henderson +1800
- Lydia Ko +2000
- Hyo Joo Kim +2000
- Xiyu Lin +2200
- Ruoning Yin +2200
- Charley Hull +2200
- Celine Boutier +2200
- Lila Vu +2500
LPGA Picks and Best Bets
Minjee Lee +1800
When I think of a relatively easy course that could turn into a birdie-fest, the first name I'm going to think of to bet on is Minjee Lee. She's a fantastic ball striker who averaged 4.21 birdies per round last season. She has only competed twice in 2024, with her latest event resulting in a T4 finish at Blue Bay.
The most promising thing I've seen from her in her two starts is that she gained strokes putting in each of them, which has been an area that has held her back in seasons past. If can continue to putt well, she'll rip off a few wins in 2024 and she seems like someone who can go low at this week's track.
Alison Lee +2800
Alison Lee finished T3 at last week's Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship but if you take a closer look at her performance, you'll see something that's kind of crazy. In that event, she gained 27.9 strokes on the field from tee-to-green, which was 16 (!!) more than the next closest golfer.
The issue with that is she lost 15.8 strokes on the green, more than six shots worse than the next closest golfer. She was by far the best ball striker of the week but also the best putter of the week. She'll need to sink a few putts to have any chance of winning the Ford Championship, but I simply can't ignore those ball-striking numbers for a golfer who's at +3000.
Andrea Lee +7500
No, I didn't purposely bet on three ladies who all have the same last name, I promise. It just happened to work out that way.
Andrea Lee is coming off two straight top 10 finishes and has finished T16 or better in four of her five starts this season. She's also coming off her best performance of 2024, finishing T5 at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. At that event, she gained 7.16 strokes on the field with her approach play, which was the third-best mark in the field.
Those numbers are way too good for her to be listed at 75/1 to win this week.
