LPGA Odds and Picks: Mizuho Americas Open (Best Bets to Win)
The LPGA returns to Liberty National for the Mizuho Americas Open this week.
Last year, this tournament began my love of betting on the LPGA as Rose Zhang won in her pro debut at 42/1. Rose winning her pro debut ended up being one of the best storylines of the season and she'll be in the spotlight once again in 2024.
Zhang captured her second LPGA win last week, just in time for her return to Liberty National to defend her title.
Let's take a look at the odds for the event and then I'll break down my top three picks, one of them will be on Zhang to go back-to-back.
Mizuho Americas Open Odds
The top 10 odds to win listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Nelly Korda +450
- Rose Zhang +1600
- Brooke Henderson +2000
- Atthaya Thitikul +2000
- Jin Young Ko +2200
- Haeran Ryu +2200
- Ruoning Yin +2500
- Minjee Lee +2500
- Charley Hull +2500
- Leona Maguire +2800
LPGA Picks and Best Bets for Mizuho Americas Open
Rose Zhang +1600
I wish Madelene Sagstrom held on for the win at last week's Cognizant Founders Cup. Not only would I have cashed my 50/1 ticket, but we'd probably be getting a better price on Rose Zhang.
Still, even at +1600, we have to bet on Rose. If recent form and course history are the two biggest factors when picking a winner of an LPGA event, she passes those tests with flying colors. We have been waiting for her to round back into elite form since winning event last year and then finally did it last week. Now she returns to an event that she not only won last year, but one that fits her game to perfection.
You don't have to be long off the tee at Liberty National so her only weakness, ranking 84th in average driving distance, won't hurt her this week like it will some others.
Her ball-striking numbers were off the charts last week, gaining +14.3 strokes on the field with her approach play. If she keeps that going this week she's going to be in a great spot to go back-to-back.
Ruoning Yin +3300
Ruoning Yin is another golfer like Zhang who is a fantastic ball striker but is at a disadvantage when playing courses where distance off the tee is extremely important. Just like Zhang, a lack of distance off the tee for Yin won't hurt her much this week.
She's also coming off a great ball-striking performance, gaining +8.46 strokes on the field with her approach play last week which led her to a T4 finish. That gives me a ton of confidence in her game heading to Liberty National.
She's available at +3300 at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Carlota Ciganda +4000
Carlota Ciganada is another golfer whose ball-striking is rounding into form. She finished seventh in strokes gained: approach last week and would've finished better than T25 if it wasn't for an uncharacteristically bad week with her short game.
If she can dial in her chipping and putting while keeping her irons hot, she'll be in contention on the weekend. She has the potential to be a fantastic bet at 40/1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!