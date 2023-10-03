LSU vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
Undefeated Missouri looks to keep its record that way against LSU.
By Reed Wallach
LSU's defense has cost the Tigers two games already this season, and it won't get any easier when the Bayou Bengals travel to face upstart Missouri, who is undefeated to start the year with a win over Kansas State on its ledger already.
Missouri's offense has found a ton of success through the air with the emergence of quarterback Brady Cook and future NFL wide receiver Luther Burden making plays down the field. Can Missouri's dream start to the season continue with another outright upset?
Here's everything you need to know before wagering on this SEC matchup.
LSU vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Missouri vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Missouri covered in its only game as an underdog
- LSU is 2-3 ATS this season
- LSU has gone OVER in all five games this season
- Missouri has gone over in four of five games this season
Missouri vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Missouri Record: 3-2
- LSU Record: 5-0
Missouri vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Luther Burden: Burden is one of the most dynamic players to come through the Missouri program in some time, and has quickly rejuvenated this Tigers passing game. He has hauled in a team high 43 passes for 644 yads ith five touchdowns. He has gone over 100 in all but one game this season when he had 96 against South Dakota. He will test a listless LSU secondary all game long.
LSU
Jayden Daniels: While the Tigers defense is letting the team down, the offense is doing anything but that. Daniels is playing at an elite level this season, passing for 1,710 yards while completing 73% of his passes with a 16-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Tigers have scored at least 24 points in every game this season, but have also allowed 30-plus against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Florida State.
Missouri vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Missouri's offense has been a pleasant surprise this season, especailly through the air, as the team is top 10 in both EPA/Pass and success rate on the year. With Burden hogging the attention, and thriving, the Missouri pass offense has become one of the better units in the SEC and nearly elite across the board against a fair sample size.
The team will face LSU that is out of sorts on that side of the ball, 128th in EPA/Pass on that side of the ball this season. While the team hit rock bottom allowing 55 points to Ole Miss last week, I won't count on a massive upgrade right away as this is an ongoing issue for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Missouri's secondary may not be as potent as we believed heading into the season, 99th in EPA/Pass on D and facing the best offense it will have seen all season. Kansas State and Memphis each scored into the high 20's on Missouri and this LSU offense is as explosive as any team in the country at the moment with Daniels under center.
While this total has shot up from the opener, I can't help but look that way as both teams have been over clubs all season. Look for fireworks on Saturday afternoon with the winner likely needing to score at least five touchdowns to secure a victory.
