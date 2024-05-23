Luka Doncic's NBA Finals MVP Odds Surge After Stunning Game 1 Performance
By Peter Dewey
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic WENT OFF in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, putting up 33 points, six rebounds, and eight assists to lead Dallas to an upset win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Doncic hit some crazy shots along the way, showing why he was a finalist for the NBA's MVP award this season.
Doncic entered Game 1 as the No. 3 choice to win the NBA Finals MVP award behind Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards. However, he's now made a major leap into the No. 2 spot in the odds -- something I foreshadowed in this week's NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings.
NBA Finals MVP Odds Following Game 1 of Conference Finals
- Jayson Tatum (+105)
- Luka Doncic (+390)
- Anthony Edwards (+500)
- Jaylen Brown (+800)
- Kyrie Irving (+2500)
- Derrick White (+2500)
- Kristaps Porzingis (+3000)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (+4500)
- Tyrese Haliburton (+5000)
- Pascal Siakam (+10000)
- Jrue Holiday (+11000)
- Jaden McDaniels (+13000)
- Rudy Gobert (+14000)
- Al Horford (+20000)
- PJ Washington (+30000)
- Myles Turner (+30000)
- Derrick Jones Jr. (+50000)
- Obi Toppin (+100000)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Doncic is still well behind Tatum in the odds, but with Dallas now favored to win the Western Conference Finals, Luka has a real shot to win this award if the Mavs advance.
This postseason, Doncic has seen his scoring numbers drop from the regular season, but he's now scored 29 or more points in three consecutive games.
Kyrie Irving (30 points in Game 1) also had a big game for Dallas, but Doncic is going to push for a triple-double on a nightly basis, making him the clear favorite for this award if the Mavs win a title. Don't be shocked if this number continues to shrink for Luka as the Western Conference Finals go on.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
