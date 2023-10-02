Maryland vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
A full betting preview for an early Saturday Big 10 matchup in Columbus between the unbeaten Maryland Terrapins and 4-0 Ohio State Buckeyes.
By Josh Yourish
A bye week like the Ohio State Buckeyes had in Week 5 is nice, but a 44-17 win in Big 10 play might feel even better. That’s what the Maryland Terrapins did to Indiana on Saturday and now, the Terps head up to Columbus at 5-0 to face the 4-0 Buckeyes.
The last time Ohio State took the field, Ryan Day’s team took a 17-14 last second win over Notre Dame to vault themselves to No. 4 in the country. The Buckeyes are one of the biggest contenders in the country, but for a wider look at the CFB landscape heading into Week 6, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
When you’re betting this college football matchup in Week 6, be sure to take advantage of this great promo in the Caesars Sportsbook. Just sign up below and get your first bet on Caesar.
Maryland vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Ohio State vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 1-3 ATS
- The UNDER is 3-1 in Ohio State games
- Maryland is 3-2 ATS
- The OVER is 3-2 in Maryland games
Maryland vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Maryland Record: 5-0
- Ohio State Record: 4-0
Maryland vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Maryland
Tai Felton, WR: The Terps are 15th in scoring offense and a lot of that is because of their passing game. Tai Felton is the No. 2 receiver for Taulia Tagovailoa, but in Week 5, he was the No. 1. Felton went for 134 yards and three touchdowns on seven catches against Indiana. He has 299 yards on 18 receptions this season.
Ohio State
Kyle McCord, QB: Ohio State has plenty of weapons, but the biggest question is at quarterback. Their offense wasn’t great against Notre Dame in their 17-14 Week 4 win, but McCord drove them down the field on the game-winning touchdown drive. So far, he’s done just enough.
Maryland vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Ohio State struggled a bit with Indiana in Week 1, but back then it was still trying to figure out the quarterback situation between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Now, McCord is the entrenched starter with confidence from a victory over Notre Dame in South Bend and fresh off a week of practice without a game.
This feels like the perfect storm for the Buckeyes offense to really take off.
The only problem with that is this Maryland team is good. The Terps are 28th in yards per play offensively and 27th defensively only allowing 4.8. They don’t run the ball much, but are 29th in yards per rush and Taulia Tagovailoa leads a passing offense that is top 20 in the country. Tagovailoa is completing 65.7% of his passes and averaging 8.7 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s only been sacked three times in five games.
Now, of course Ohio State’s numbers are better, the Buckeyes rank fourth in defensive yards per play and sixth in total defense. Importantly, they are fifth in pass defense and only allowed Sam Hartman and Notre Dame to throw for 175 yards. Though, Notre Dame is 45th in passing offense compared to 19th for Maryland.
I still do think this can be a great performance for McCord and his offense that is loaded with talent. However, Ohio State is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games and though the Buckeyes have an 8-0 record against Maryland all-time, they are just 3-5 ATS. The trend that I’m going to back is the over which is 8-0 in those eight head-to-head games.
Both teams have great weapons at wide receiver and are capable of having elite passing offenses.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change