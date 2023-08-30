Massive Bet Comes in on Alabama to Win National Championship, Would Net Over $1 Million
One bettor is counting on the Crimson Tide to win it all in 2023.
By Reed Wallach
One bettor isn't afraid of a quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa.
A bettor wagered $205,500 on Alabama to win the National Championship in 2023 at BetMGM. Nick Saban's Crimson Tide are +600 to win it all this year, behind only Georgia at BetMGM
The Crimson Tide will be moving on from 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, and haven't announced a full-time starter at quarterback, a hotly contested competition between last year's backup Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner.
However, this bettor isn't fazed by a bit of uncertainty around Alabama, pushing a big bet across the counter on them to win it all.
While the team will be lightly challenged in Week 1 against Middle Tennessee State, the Crimson Tide will play host to Big 12 favorite Texas in Week 2 before jumping into a loaded SEC schedule.
Alabama must navigate home games against preseason top 25 teams, including Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU as well as road affairs with Texas A&M and Kentucky. It won't be an easy return back to the College Football Playoff in the SEC, but there's confidence coming from this deep pocketed sports bettor.
For the full list of National Championship odds, check them out below!
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
