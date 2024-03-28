Massive Bet Lands on UConn to Beat San Diego State in Sweet 16
Big bet on UConn Huskies lands ahead of the team's Sweet 16 matchup against San Diego State on Thursday, March 28.
By Reed Wallach
2023 National Champions Connecticut has been the best team in college basketball for much of this season in hopes of repeating, and now moves onto the second weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
The Huskies are facing the team it beat in the title game last April, San Diego State in a battle of the No. 1 seed in the East Region against No. 5 San Diego State.
The dominant Big East champs are predictably a massive favorite to win and advance to the Elite Eight on Saturday, and bettors are flocking to back Danny Hurley’s bunch.
Here’s the updated odds for this Sweet 16 matchup with a brief preview.
San Diego State vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total
San Diego State vs. UConn Betting Preview
From our betting preview for this Sweet 16 showdown:
San Diego State’s defense is fantastic, but the offense will likely be up against it and be the reason for the team’s downfall.
UConn’s defense won’t pressure the ball, but its length is stifling for opponents, third in effective field goal percentage allowed on the 46th lowest 3-point rate in the nation.
Meanwhile, the Aztecs offense ranks outside the top 200 in effective field goal percentage, anchored down by a 31% 3-point percentage.
The Aztecs best offense is through LeDee in the post, but Clingan has the size to slow him down. I’d say the best outcome for SDSU is that Clingan gets into foul trouble, forcing the team to downsize a bit.
Overall, though, this sets up to be an under matchup with SDSU’s fine game planning slowing this game down, but the offense not doing enough to pull off the titanic upset.
