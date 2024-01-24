Massive Chiefs Super Bowl Bet Just Dropped (Could Win Over $100K)
One bettor placed a huge wager on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl ahead of their AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.
By Peter Dewey
Massive Super Bowl bet alert!
Prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game, one bettor at BetMGM wagered $30K on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, with a potential payout of $150K!
The bet was placed at +500 odds, as the Chiefs are behind both the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in the latest Super Bowl odds.
This bettor is certainly taking a chance with this bet, as the Chiefs are actually underdogs in Baltimore on Sunday. Still, Patrick Mahomes has been elite as an underdog in his career.
Chiefs vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
There is no denying Mahomes’ success as an underdog, and he showed he can not only cover — but win as well — as an underdog on the road in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.
Now, Mahomes is a 3.5-point dog against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. This is the sixth straight season where Mahomes and the Chiefs have made the AFC title game, so they certainly have the experience necessary to win this game.
While the Ravens have the second best record against the spread in the NFL this season, it’s hard to justify betting against Mahomes, at least against the spread. Mahomes is 9-1-1 ATS as a dog in his career (he’s also 8-3 SU in those games).
This bettor clearly thinks Mahomes can improve that record to 9-3 in the AFC title game, and they don't seem concerned about any potential Super Bowl matchup for Kansas City either. If Mahomes wins his third Super Bowl, this bettor is going home with a massive payday.
If you want to bet on the Chiefs, be sure to sign up for an account at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $158 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.