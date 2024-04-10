Masters Betting Trends: Best Tips for Picking Who Will Win at Augusta National
Breaking down the best betting trends to keep in mind when deciding who to pick to win the 2024 edition of the Masters.
If you haven't decided on who to pick to win the Masters this week or if you're still working on filling out the lineup for your office pool, I'm here to help you out.
Unlike the other three majors, the Masters is hosted at the same course very single year, which means we have oodles of information and history to look at when trying to figure out who's going to win the Green Jacket.
I've put together all the best betting trends for this week in one place for you to look through. Let's dive into them.
Best Trends for the Masters
Winner must have gained 18+ strokes from tee-to-green in last four starts
My favorite betting trend for this week is that the past 12-straight winners at Augusta National had gained at least 18 strokes from tee-to-green in their most recent four events heading into the Masters.
I wrote about this trend in detail here, but it basically narrows the field down to 14 golfers competing this week:
- Scottie Scheffler (+400)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+2000)
- Xander Schauffele (+1400)
- Shane Lowry (+4500)
- Corey Conners (+6600)
- Si Woo Kim (+8000)
- Rory McIlroy (+1000)
- Cameron Young (+4500)
- Ludvig Aberg ( +2200)
- Austin Eckroat* (+25000)
- Joaquin Niemann (+2800)
- Jon Rahm (+1200)
- Sergio Garcia (+9000)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+3300)
Don't bet on someone making their Masters debut
Experience seems to be key at Augusta National. For 44 straight editions of the tournament, a golfer competing at the Masters for the first time has failed to win. The last golfer to win in their Masters debut was Fuzzy Zoeller back in 1979.
There have been golfers who have finished runner-up in their debut, most recently Will Zalatoris in 2021, but we're still waiting for someone to break the streak and be the first golfer since 1979 to win in their debut. A few names who are making their Masters debut this week include Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, and Akshay Bhatia.
Don't bet on the favorite
While betting long shots rarely win the event, we're on an 18-year streak where the top betting favorite hasn't done so either. That means that we should all stay away from betting on Scottie Scheffler, who enters the week as the clear favorite at around +400 odds.
Target top 30 ranked golfers in the world
Augusta National isn't a course for someone to find their game at. Only the most elite golfers on the planet seem to win the Green Jacket on a yearly basis.
In fact, 22 of the last 24 winners at Augusta ranked inside the top 30 of the World Golf Rankings at the time. You can find the list of the current World Golf Rankings here.
The winner will be in the top 10 after round 2
This one is huge for you live bettors out there, who will be looking to place a bet on a golfer after the second round is complete.
Per Justin Ray, 36 of the last 37 Masters champions have been in the top-10 through the first two rounds of the tournament. That narrows things down quite a bit if you're looking to bet on a winner heading into the third round on Saturday.
The one outlier was Charl Schwartzel in 2011 who was T12 after the second round.
Avoid young golfers
Finally, we'll wrap things up with an age trend. 18 of the last 21 winners of the Masters were at least 27 years old.
This lines up with previous trends surrounding Augusta about how experience is key. It's not uncommon for an older player to win here, like Tiger Woods who has 43 when he won it in 2019.
This may be enough to cross some golfers off your list who have yet to turn 27. Those names include Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, and Ludvig Aberg, amongst other.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
