This Masters Betting Trend Has Been Perfect For Over a Decade
Breaking down the latest betting trend for the Masters that has successfully predicted the winner of the event for 12 straight years.
If you're like me, you're digging into all the data to try to find an edge to help you figure who who's going to win this year's edition of the Masters.
Let's jump into it.
Masters Betting Trend
According to Ron Kloss (@PGASplits101) there is one thing that the past 12 winners of the Masters has in common.
All 12 previous winners of the Masters has gained at least 18 strokes tee-to-green in their last four starts before winning at Augusta National.
Here is the last of each golfer that falls into that category with their odds to win courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook:
- Scottie Scheffler (+400)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+2000)
- Xander Schauffele (+1400)
- Shane Lowry (+4500)
- Corey Conners (+6600)
- Si Woo Kim (+8000)
- Rory McIlroy (+1000)
- Cameron Young (+4500)
- Ludvig Aberg ( +2200)
- Austin Eckroat* (+25000)
*accidentally omitted from Ron's tweet above
If that trend keeps up, you're going to find the winner in the above list of 10 golfers. The odds range from +400 on Scottie Scheffler to 250/1 on Austin Eckroat, who won this year's Cognizant Classic last month.
What's missing above is obviously LIV golfers, who doesn't track strokes gained data as meticulously as the PGA Tour does. If you do look at those strokes gained numbers provided by LIV, we can include four more golfers to the list:
- Joaquin Niemann (+2800)
- Jon Rahm (+1200)
- Sergio Garcia (+9000)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+3300)
That means we have 14 total golfers across the PGA Tour and LIV who have a chance to win this week if this 12-year trend continues into this week.
