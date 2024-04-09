Masters Hole in One Odds and History (Will Someone Record an Ace at Augusta National?)
Diving into the history of holes in one at the Masters as well as the odds of one happening in 2024
The best golfers in the world descend upon Augusta National this week for the first major of the 2024 golf season, the Maters.
I broke down everything you need to know to bet on the event, including my favorite picks to win, in my betting preview which you can read here.
In this article, we're going to focus in on one of the most electric prop bets you can wager on; whether or not a golfer will record a hole-in-one. This bet could be decided early on Thursday, or it may last throughout all four rounds. Let's dive into the history of the hole in one at Augusta and then we'll talk the betting odds for one to take place this week.
Masters Hole in One History
There has been a total of 34 holes in one in the history of the Masters. One has been recorded at Hole No. 4, six have been recorded at Hole No. 6, three have been recorded at Hole No. 12, and 24 have been recorded at Hole No. 16.
- Stewart Cink - 2022 (Hole No. 16)
- Corey Conners - 2021 (Hole No. 6)
- Tommy Fleetwood - 2021 (Hole No. 16)
- Justin Thomas - 2019 (Hole No. 16)
- Bryson DeChambeau - 2019 (Hole No. 16)
- Charley Hoffman - 2018 (Hole No. 16)
- Matt Kuchar - 2017 (Hole No. 16)
- Shane Lowry - 2016 (Hole No. 16)
- Louis Oosthuizen - 2016 (Hole No. 16)
- Davis Love III - 2016 (Hole No. 16)
- Jamie Donaldson - 2013 (Hole No. 6)
- Adam Scott - 2012 (Hole No. 16)
- Bo Van Pelt - 2012 (Hole No. 16)
- Ryan Moore - 2010 (Hole No. 16)
- Nathan Green - 2010 (Hole No. 16)
- Ian Poulter - 2008 (Hole No. 16)
- Trevor Immelman - 2005 (Hole No. 16)
- Chris DiMarco - 2004 (Hole No. 6)
- Padraig Harrington - 2004 (Hole No. 16)
- Kirk Triplett - 2004 (Hole No. 16)
- Raymond Floyd - 1996 (Hole No. 16)
- Jeff Sluman - 1992 (Hole No. 4)
- Corey Pavin - 1992 (Hole No. 16)
- Curtis Strange - 1988 (Hole No. 12)
- Charles Coody - 1972 (Hole No. 6)
- Clive Clark - 1968 (Hole No. 16)
- William Hyndman - 1959 (Hole No. 12)
- Leland Gibson - 1954 (Hole No. 6)
- Billy Joe Patton - 1954 (Hole No. 6)
- John Dawson - 1949 (Hole No. 16)
- Claude Harmon - 1947 (Hole No. 12)
- Ray Billows - 1940 (Hole No. 16)
- Willie Goggin - 1935 (Hole No. 16)
- Ross Somerville - 1934 (Hole No. 16)
Masters Hole in One Odds
According to oddsmakers, there's a big chance we're going to see a hole in one at this year's edition of the Masters, despite there not being one recorded in 2023. With that being said, there was at least one recorded in the six Masters prior, excluding the 2020 edition which was held in November.
At -240 odds, there's an implied probably of 70.59% of an ace being recorded this week.
If you're like me, you probably don't have a ton of desire to lay -240 odds on a prop like this. You'd have to bet $240 in order to profit $100 if there's a hole in one recorded.
Allow me to suggest a couple of alternatives. The first is obvious and it's to bet on a hole in one on Hole No. 16 specifically. 70.58% of holes in one recorded at the Masters have come at this hole so if there is one this week, there's a solid chance it takes place on the 16th. At -165, you can get a little bit more value by betting on an ace to be recorded specifically at this hole.
Another way you can target this prop bet is by betting on there to be a hole-in-one in Round 4 specifically. The majority of holes in one on the 16th hole take place in the final round due to the pin placement. Augusta puts the hole in a spot that is favorable to aces with golfers aiming to the right side of the green and allowing the ball to funnel down towards the hole.
At +110, this, in my opinion, is the best to make when it comes to betting on a hole in one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
