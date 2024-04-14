Masters Round 4 Matchup Bets (Bet on Tony Finau to take down defending champ)
Breaking down three 2-ball bets to place for the final round of the Masters at Augusta National, including Tony Finau vs. Jon Rahm.
Masters Sunday is one of the best days on the sports calendar and today is no different.
We have a stacked leaderboard and plenty of golf ahead of us so let's place some bets before the action really gets started. Of course, you can always bet on who you think is going to come out on top today, but if you only wager on that, you'll have to sit around until the leaders tee off late in the afternoon.
Instead, we can also place a few matchup bets to help make the early golf a little more exciting. I'm zeroing in on three 2-ball bets that I've placed for today. Let's dive into them.
Masters Final Round 2-Ball Bets
- Russell Henley -120 vs. Jason Day
- Tony Finau +130 vs. Jon Rahm
- Tommy Fleetwood -110 vs. Cameron Young
Russell Henley vs. Jason Day prediction
Jason Day has lost 1.21 strokes with his approach game so far this tournament which doesn't bode well heading into today. He has managed to gain strokes with his approach game, but I feel much more comfortable backing the golfer who had sharper irons on Sunday at Augusta.
Tony Finau vs. Jon Rahm prediction
Tony Finau's short game has let him down this week but his irons have been solid throughout the tournament, gaining an average of +1.03 strokes with his approach play. Meanwhile, Rahm is still being overvalued in the betting market due to being the defending champ but this isn't the same golfer we're used to seeing.
His irons have been average at best and even his driver, which is typically his strength, hasn't been anything special this week.
I'll bank on Finau figuring out his short game today and besting Rahm as the underdog in this 2-ball match.
Tommy Fleetwood vs. Cameron Young prediction
Tommy Fleetwood is second amongst all golfers who made the cut in strokes gained: approach this week at +1.72 per round behind only Max Homa. An average short game is the reason for him being too far back to make a real run at winning today, but we can still bet on him as a pick'em against Cameron Young, whose game has been trending in the wrong direction the past couple of days.
Young is gaining just +.70 strokes per round with his approach play so far, so just like my other picks, I'm going to bet on the golfer who has been much better with his irons this tournament.
