Mavericks vs. Thunder Series Odds, Prediction and Correct Score Pick
By Peter Dewey
The closest matchup of the second round of the NBA playoffs is expected to come between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks, with the odds recently shifting to favor the No. 1 seed -- OKC -- after the Mavs opened as favorites.
Oklahoma City made quick work of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, shutting down any questions about the team's lack of experience with a 4-0 sweep.
Dallas, who has been elite on the road this season, stole two games in Los Angeles against the Los Angeles Clippers to win in six games in the first round, but it did lose sharpshooter Maxi Kleber to a shoulder injury in the process.
Still, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both playing at a high level, the Mavericks are going to be a tough out, even for an OKC team that ranked No. 2 in the league in net rating during the regular season.
The Thunder have a massive rest advantage entering Game 1 on Tuesday, but does that hurt them early in the series? Oddsmakers don't seem to think so, but this series could shift quickly in Dallas' favor with a road win.
Here's a look at the latest odds, correct score market and my prediction for this second-round matchup:
Mavericks vs. Thunder Series Odds
Based on implied probability, Oklahoma City has a 54.55 percent chance to win this series, easily the closest of the four matchups in the conference semifinals.
The Thunder took three of the four games between these teams in the regular season, but Dallas has a statement win after the trade deadline in Dallas that adds some intrigue to this series.
Oklahoma City is going to have to game plan to stop Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and it also appears that Tim Hardaway Jr. is going to be back in action for the Mavs in this series -- a potential lift to the team's bench scoring.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Series Correct Score Odds
Even though the Thunder are favored to win this series, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the most likely outcome in this matchup ending with Dallas winning in six games.
That goes to show just how much of a toss up this series truly is. For what it's worth, the second, third and fourth most likely outcomes all have OKC winning the series.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Series Prediction and Pick
I think this series goes the distance, especially since Dallas was so good on the road (25-16 straight up) in the regular season.
However, I do think this series favors the Thunder, as the team's biggest weakness (rebounding) may not be exploited by Dallas. This season, the Thunder were just 28th in the league in rebounding percentage, but the Mavs clocked in at No. 26, even with the midseason additions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington.
Chet Holmgren is the best big man in this series, and I think his shot-blocking presence takes away a lot of the offensive from Gafford and Dereck Lively II, who are really just lob threats in this offense.
While the season-long record between these teams is misleading since the final game of the regular season didn't matter to Dallas and they also played once before the deadline, I think the Thunder are a little undervalued for a No. 1 seed with home court.
OKC went 33-8 straight up at home in the regular season, and people may be sleeping on its defense.
Lu Dort locked up Brandon Ingram in the first round, the Thunder have a lot of versatile defenders (Cason Wallace, Kenrich Williams) that they can throw at Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in this series.
Ultimately, it'll come down to Dallas' two stars against OKC's others around SGA. I think the Thunder can win this series in seven.
Pick: Thunder, Thunder in 7 (+400)
