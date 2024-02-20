Mexico Open at Vidanta First Round Leader Odds
Sometimes, the most profitable golf tournaments we can bet on are those that have wide-open fields that anyone can win. That's what we have this week with the PGA Tour's Mexico Open.
Sure, Tony Finau is a rightful heavy favorite, but if he stumbles whatsoever, it's going to open up the tournament for the rest of the field competing this week. If you want to read my full betting preview including my three best outright picks to win, you can find it here.
In this article, we're going to focus on just the first round alone. If you don't want to wait until Sunday to see to see if your bet is a winner, you can instead just bet on who will be leading at the conclusion of the first round. I have one golfer specifically that I'll be targeting for this bet.
Mexico Open First Round Leader Odds
Mexico Open First Round Leader Pick
Alejandro Tosti First Round Leader (+6000)
Alejandro Tosti is a polarizing and controversial golfer to say the least, but his attitude on the golf course plays no role in me betting on him to be the first round leader this week.
First things first, let's start with the obvious. Tosti has been playing his best golf in the first round of his events this season. In fact, he enters this week ranking second on the PGA Tour and first in the field in Round 1 scoring average. His average first round score through his first three starts in 2024 is 66.00.
Tosti also has the style of play that fits this course well. He's long off the tee and will be one of the longer drivers in the field, and he's coming off a T43 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open where he gained 1.7 strokes on the field with his putting.
With the field being largely weak outside of Finau, Tosti offers great value to get off to a hot start on Thursday.
