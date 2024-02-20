Mexico Open at Vidanta Prop Bets (Fade the United States in Mexico)
The Mexico Open is this week and as golf bettors, we're trying to find every angle possible to win some money.
Check out this week's episode of Green on the Greens for our best overall bets for the event. In this article, I'm going to take a look at some prop bets that I'll also be betting on this week.
I placed the prop bets below over at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you click this link to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Mexico Open Prop Bets
Harry Hall Top English (+450)
I'm going to bet on Harry Hall to be the top Englishman at this event. He already has a great course history, finishing T10 here last season, and his game has finally started to take shape in 2024. After starting off the year with a few rough starts, Hall posted a T41 at the WM Phoenix Open highlighted by some solid putting.
At +450, he's a great value play to finish at the top English golfer.
Martin Trainer Top French (+240)
In a similar vein to the pick above, I'm going to take Martin Trainer to finish as the top French golfer at +240. If you watched Green on the Greens this week, or read my betting preview, you'd know that I love Trainer as a dark horse at the Mexico Open.
Not only did he finish 11th here two years ago, but he's coming off a T8 finish at Korn Ferry Tour event and he's historically played his best golf on paspalum grass, which is the grass used at this week's course. If you don't want to bet on him to win the event at 275/1, this is a great alternative option at much shorter odds.
"The Field" vs. USA (+100)
This is simply a bet on the nationality of the winner this week. I'm betting on the Nationality on the winner to be anything but American. Tony Finau is the betting favorite and the obvious pick to win, but after Finau there is a long list of players from other countries that have a great chance to get the job done.
In fact, according to DataGolf.com, the next four golfers after Finau with the best chances of winning are non-Americans in Hojgaard (Denmark), Jaeger (Germany), Detry (Belgium), and Grillo (Argentina). Overall, eight of the top 11 golfers this week are from countries other than the United States.
So with this bet being at +100, I think it's a great wager to make.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!