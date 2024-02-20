Mexico Open Hole in One Odds (Will Anyone Record an Ace at Vidanta Vallarta?)
This week's PGA Tour event will be an interesting one as it heads South of the border for the Mexico Open.
Be sure to check out my full betting preview for everything you need to know to wager on the event, including my best bets.
In this article, we're going to narrow in on the most popular prop bet in the world of golf on a weekly basis; will any golfer record a hole in one?
Let's dive into the odds of it happening and then I'll break down which side you should bet on.
Mexico Open Hole in One odds
The "Yes" for a hole in one being recorded is set at -175, which means the implied probability of one being recorded is 63.64%. I think there's less than a 63% chance of one occurring so this week, I'm going to take the "no hole in one" at +140.
This event has been hosted at Vidanta twice and we have seen two holes in one, but they both occured the same year in 2022. In fact, they happened in the same round when Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Scott Gutschewski both recorded an ace on the 5th hole of the opening round.
With that being said, I think that happening is an outlier. The 188-yard par 3 isn't exactly a hole that's set up for plenty of aces and we didn't see any other ace recorded at that hole, or in the tournament as a whole, in the seven rounds at Vidanta since then.
So, with that in mind, I think there's plenty of value on the "no" at its current price.
