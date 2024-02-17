Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 17 (Back Home Underdogs?)
By Reed Wallach
Michigan State continues its run up the Big Ten standings with a road trip to rival Michigan on Saturday night.
While the Wolverines season is circling the drain, this could provide Juwan Howard's team its last opportunity to score a signature win at the hands of a heated rival. The team will have Dug McDaniel in the lineup on Saturday night, the Wolverines' lead ball handler and best player, can that flip the script from the team's loss at Michigan State last month?
Michigan State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
Michigan State vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 17th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Michigan State Record: 16-9
- Michigan Record: 8-17
Michigan State vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Michigan State
AJ Hoggard: Hoggard had a quiet outing against Penn State last time out as he dealt with foul trouble, only scoring four points, but will look to thrive in a rivalry game setting against Michigan. He was on point in the first meeting, scoring 15 points while dishing out seven assists and racking up two steals. Hogard ranks ninth in Big Ten steal percentage and is third in assist rate, per KenPom, while also raising his three-point percentage to over 37%.
Michigan
Dug McDaniel: McDaniel is only eligible to play home games at the moment, and its obvious Michigan misses him when he's not available. McDaniel is 10th in Big Ten assist rate while averaging nearly 17 points per game. However, his three-point shooting has dropped off in league games, shooting only 23% in conference play.
Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
These two met in East Lansing back on January 30th with Michigan State closing as 12-point home favorites. However, the Wolverines led at halftime without its lead guard, but couldn’t hold up for the full 40 minutes, mainly because the team shot 14-of-26 from the free throw line and turned it over 13 times.
Now the setting flips to Ann Arbor, and I think we see Michigan outperform expectations. According to Hoop-Explorer, Michigan’s offense improves by more than 20 points per 100 possessions when McDaniel is on the floor and the defense drops off by more than 15 points.
You could say that the team’s lead ball handler is important to the Wolverines.
The proof is in the box scores as well. Michigan squandered late leads to Rutgers and Iowa at home as the offense went silent late in the game and the team outclassed Wisconsin in its most recent home game.
Michigan State has been shooting lights out in league games, over 40% against Big 10 play, but ShotQuality believes this team is due for some two-way regression. Sparty is shooting four percent above expectation from beyond the arc and holding opponents to four percent lower than expectation.
This can come to ahead against rival Michigan and we can have a barn burner on our hands Saturday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!