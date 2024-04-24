Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back Bryce Miller, Fade Clarke Schmidt on Wednesday)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 24.
By Peter Dewey
Another day, another loaded Major League Baseball slate where there are a few starting pitching matchups that have some value for us to bet on.
Tonight, I’m targeting two young right-handed pitchers in the strikeout prop market as two of my favorite plays, but there is also a veteran lefty that may be in a good spot to lead his team to a home upset.
After putting together a perfect 3-0 card on Tuesday, why not keep the momentum rolling into tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of each of my favorite MLB bets for April 24:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 24
- Clarke Schmidt UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts
- Los Angeles Angels Moneyline vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Bryce Miller OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
Clarke Schmidt UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts
New York Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt has been solid this season, posting a 3.15 ERA and a 3.51 Fielding Independent Pitching across four starts.
He’s picked up 23 strikeouts in 20.0 innings of work, but he’s yet to clear 7.5 punchouts in a game this season.
Even though the Oakland A’s have struck out more than any team in baseball in 2024, I don’t see Schmidt clearing this prop on Wednesday.
First off, the Yankees’ young righty has not pitched more than 5.1 innings in a single start this season, which severely limits his upside in this prop. When you’re only getting around 15-16 outs in a game, it’s hard to ask for half – or more – to be K’s.
Plus, the Yankees have only let Schmidt clear 91 pitches one time in four starts.
Don’t be shocked if the youngster has a solid day, but doesn’t reach the threshold to clear this prop.
Los Angeles Angels Moneyline vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Los Angeles Angels are just 10-14 on the season, but they could be live to pick up a home upset on Wednesday night.
Tyler Anderson (2-2, 1.42 ERA) gets the ball for the Angels against the Baltimore Orioles, who are sending struggling righty Dean Kremer (0-2, 4.91 ERA) to the mound.
Kremer has been up and down, allowing just 20 hits in 22.0 innings of work, but he’s given up 15 runs (12 earned) over that stretch as well.
Meanwhile, Anderson has tossed seven innings in three of his four starts, allowing just four earned runs in the entire campaign.
The Orioles have a significantly better offense than the Angels this season, ranking No. 2 in the league in OPS, but don’t be shocked if Anderson outduels Kremer here. Also, both bullpens have ERAs above 4.00 on the season, so I trust the better starter to get things done tonight.
Bryce Miller OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
Seattle Mariners righty Bryce Miller is the second straight Mariners pitcher that I’m taking to clear their K’s prop against the Texas Rangers.
Logan Gilbert came through for us on Tuesday, and I expect Miller, who has six or more strikeouts in three of four starts, to do the same tonight.
The young righty has worked six or more innings in three consecutive starts, and even though the Rangers aren’t super susceptible to the K, I think thai prop should be at 5.5, giving us a little value for Miller to go OVER tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
