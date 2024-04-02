Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Logan Webb, Brayan Bello and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 2.
By Peter Dewey
What a start to the week in our MLB best bets!
Yesterday’s picks went 4-0, including a plus money prop for New York Yankees starter Luis Gil. We may have needed extra innings for the Detroit Tigers to win as underdogs, but they still came through.
Tonight, there are a few more plays that I’m looking at in MLB, with several teams flipping back to the start of their rotations, which means we’ll see some aces on the bump.
Let’s break down tonight’s picks!
MLB Best Bets Today for April 2
- Cleveland Guardians-Seattle Mariners NRFI
- Brayan Bello UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Cleveland Guardians-Seattle Mariners NRFI
This play hit for us on Monday night, as the Cleveland Guardians have now hit the “No Run First Inning” in four of their first five games, and both teams have their ace on the mound tonight.
We’re going to have to lay a little more juice, but -135 is still very reasonable with Shane Bieber taking on Luis Castillo.
Castillo’s season opener was a little underwhelming, allowing four earned runs across five innings of work, but I think he’s due for a bounce-back game in this spot. Cleveland’s offense has been solid, but it also faced the Oakland Athletics in its opening series. Plus, the team has scored in the first inning just one time all season.
As for Bieber, he looked to be back to his old self, tossing six scoreless innings and punching out 11 A’s in his debut. Since Seattle is 23rd in MLB in runs scored, I’ll gladly take the NRFI with this pitching matchup.
Brayan Bello UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Boston Red Sox ace Brayan Bello allowed just two earned runs in his season debut against the Seattle Mariners, and now he gets an even easier matchup against the Oakland A’s tonight.
Oakland is 27th in MLB in runs scored, and the team is posting a .200/.272/.303 slash line on the season. Yikes.
Bello was solid for Boston in 2023, and he’s off to a good start this season with an ERA of 3.60. I’ll trust him against one of the worst offenses in baseball.
San Francisco Giants Moneyline vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
This is a play on San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb, who thrived against the Dodgers in the 2023 season.
Webb’s season opener was spoiled by the bullpen after he allowed just two runs across six innings of work, good for a Fielding Independent Pitching of 2.85.
Last season, Webb allowed just three earned runs across 13 innings of work against the Dodgers, and the Giants went 1-1 in those outings. Now, he gets a favorable matchup with the Dodgers yet to announce a starter for tonight’s game.
I’ll gladly take Webb as an underdog – something that should be a rare sight this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.