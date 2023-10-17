MLB Best Bets Today (How to Bet Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 2)
Breaking down two best bets for Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
Monday night's postseason baseball did not disappoint, as we saw the Texas Rangers pull off an upset win over the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies ride their bats to a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Yesterday, I made three best bets -- hitting two of them (Texas and Zack Wheeler's strikeouts) -- which is a solid way to start the week.
There's just one MLB playoff game on Tuesday, Game 2 of the NLCS between the D-Backs and Phillies. With Aaron Nola and Merrill Kelly on the mound, we could see a pitcher's duel given how well they've pitched this postseason.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick for NLCS Game 2
The lone bet I missed on Monday was the under in the Phillies-D-Backs Game 1, but I'm going back to the well in this matchup.
I trust both Nola and Kelly to get the job done, especially with how Nola has performed at home this season. Nola was much better at home this season, posting a 3.29 ERA compared to a 5.43 mark on the road.
The right-hander has allowed just two runs and nine hits in 12.2 innings of work, holding the Atlanta Braves’ offense to two runs in his last start. He threw seven shutout innings against the Miami Marlins in the wild card.
Meanwhile, Kelly tossed 6.1 scoreless innings in his first start of the postseason.
Even with the Phillies scoring four runs in the first three innings last night, the game barely went over the total. Bet on a pitcher's duel in Game 2.
Best Merrill Kelly Prop Bet for NLCS Game 2
Kelly is insanely undervalued in this prop -- even against a good Phillies offense.
Despite giving up five runs in Game 1, Zac Gallen still went five innings for Arizona, and I expect the team to trust its top starters in such crucial games, especially since it didn't have the best bullpen ERA this season.
In his lone postseason start, Kelly tossed 6.1 innings (19 outs) against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing just three hits.
The Philly offense may be tougher to face right now, but oddsmakers don't even expect Kelly to get through five innings? I think that's a little disrespectful.
If Arizona is going to have a chance in this game, Kelly must to show up. Given how well he pitched this season (3.29 ERA), I think he's going to give the team some length in Game 2.
