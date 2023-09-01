MLB Playoff Odds (Where Do Contending Teams Stand Entering Final Month?)
How does each MLB team stack up in the playoff race?
By Peter Dewey
The MLB playoffs are approaching quickly, and the addition of a third wild card team in each league has left several teams in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Plus, there are multiple division races that are tightening up, especially in the AL West where the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are all tied!
For bettors, there may be value in some playoff teams based on their odds compared to their strength of schedule or the path they have to a spot in the postseason. Last week, I compared the Baseball Reference playoff percentages to the team’s actual odds to try to find some betting value.
Here are the playoff odds for the team’s remaining in the chase in both the American and National League:
American League Playoff Odds
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles' odds have been taken off the board since they are essentially a lock to make the playoffs.
Tampa Bay Rays
Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox
Minnesota Twins
Cleveland Guardians
Seattle Mariners
Texas Rangers
Houston Astros
National League Playoff Odds
Atlanta Braves
The Braves' odds have been taken off the board since they are essentially a lock to make the playoffs.
Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers' odds have been taken off the board since they are essentially a lock to make the playoffs.
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
San Diego Padres
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
