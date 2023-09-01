Betsided

MLB Playoff Odds (Where Do Contending Teams Stand Entering Final Month?)

How does each MLB team stack up in the playoff race?

By Peter Dewey

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The MLB playoffs are approaching quickly, and the addition of a third wild card team in each league has left several teams in the hunt for a playoff spot. 

Plus, there are multiple division races that are tightening up, especially in the AL West where the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are all tied!

For bettors, there may be value in some playoff teams based on their odds compared to their strength of schedule or the path they have to a spot in the postseason. Last week, I compared the Baseball Reference playoff percentages to the team’s actual odds to try to find some betting value. 

Here are the playoff odds for the team’s remaining in the chase in both the American and National League: 

American League Playoff Odds

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles' odds have been taken off the board since they are essentially a lock to make the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Guardians

Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers

Houston Astros

National League Playoff Odds

Atlanta Braves

The Braves' odds have been taken off the board since they are essentially a lock to make the playoffs.

Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers' odds have been taken off the board since they are essentially a lock to make the playoffs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres

