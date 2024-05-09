Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Angels, Guardians, Cardinals Among Top Plays)
By Peter Dewey
Thursday brings a shorter MLB slate -- just seven games -- but that's not going to stop yours truly from predicting the winner of every game on May 9.
There are a few favorable pitching matchups to target, with Sonny Gray, Logan Gilbert and other stars in action on May 9.
Let's break down the picks for every game!
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
The Arizona Diamondbacks had two solid outings from Slade Cecconi before a clunker his last time out against the San Diego Padres, but I think they're in a prime spot to pick up a road win on Thursday.
Despite Hunter Greene posting a 3.12 ERA on the season, the Cincinnati Reds are just 1-6 in his seven starts. Why? Well, the team has a 4.51 bullpen ERA this season and ranks 26th in Major League Baseball in OPS.
Arizona, on the other hand, has a top-10 offense in several categories so far in 2024. I'll take the D-Backs to beat a Cincy team that is just 2-8 in its last 10 games.
Pick: Diamondbacks +110
Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
This is my favorite upset pick of the night, and I broke it down in today's MLB Best Bets:
The Seattle Mariners are underdogs on the road against the Minnesota Twins, but their starter, Logan Gilbert, has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season.
The young Seattle righty has a 3-0 record and 1.69 ERA in seven starts, leading Seattle to a 5-2 record in his outings. Gilbert is coming off eight innings of two-hit ball in his last outing, lowering his WHIP to a ridiculous 0.79 on the season.
He goes up against Minnesota’s Pablo Lopez (3-2, 4.30 ERA) on Thursday, and while Lopez was an All-Star last season, he hasn’t been quite as good as Gilbert in 2024.
Seattle’s offense (23rd in OPS) certainly worries me in this game, but Gilbert has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his seven starts this season, keeping the Mariners in every game.
Plus, Seattle has the No. 3 bullpen ERA in baseball, so it should be in line to hold onto a lead if it can get one while Gilbert is in the game. I’ll trust the young righty to stay hot and lead his team to an upset on Thursday.
Pick: Mariners +105
San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
San Francisco has the pitching advantage in this game, even though starter Keaton Winn is coming off a dreadful outing against the Philadelphia Phillies where he failed to get out of the first inning.
Prior to that game, Winn had allowed two or fewer earned runs in four straight starts, posting a 3.18 ERA in six outings. I think he's due to get back to that against the Colorado Rockies, who are just 8-28 on the season and 1-9 in their last 10 games.
Plus, Rockies starter Cal Quantrill has made seven appearances this season with the team going just 2-5 in those games.
Pick: Giants -162
Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
You won't catch me picking the Chicago White Sox at any point this season.
Chicago ranks dead last in Major League Baseball in OPS and runs scored, 29th in hits and batting average and 27th in team ERA.
Yikes.
Chicago has won just nine games all season, and now it takes on the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. Plus, Cleveland starter Ben Lively has been great across his first four starts of 2024, posting a 2.08 ERA.
Pick: Guardians -170
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
This may be the most lopsided pitching matchup of the day, as Sonny Gray (4-1, 0.89 ERA) takes on Tobias Myers (0-2, 6.23 ERA).
There is a massive offensive advantage for the Brewers (fifth in OPS compared to St. Louis at 27th), but I think Gray is the difference maker in this game. St. Louis is 4-1 in his starts this season, and he's allowed zero runs three times. His lone loss did come to these Brewers, but he gave up just two runs and struck out 12 in that game.
I expect St. Louis to give him a little more run support against the struggling Myers.
Pick: Cardinals -130
Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Pick
Can New York sweep Houston again?
The Yankees have dominated the first two games of this series, scoring 19 runs to beat Houston easily in both matchups.
While Ronel Blanco has been great for the 'Stros this season, I give an edge to Marcus Stroman, who didn't allow an earned run in his first start against this Houston team this season. The Yankees' offense is starting to really come around as well, ranking No. 3 in OPS over the last 15 days and No. 4 overall on the season.
Pick: Yankees -135
Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers has struggled over his last three starts, but he has a favorable matchup in this game against a Kansas City team that is 26th in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
Not only that, but Michael Wacha -- the Royals' starter -- has struggled in 2024, posting a 5.50 ERA with the team going 2-5 in his seven starts. Don't be shocked if the Angels hold on to win this game at home.
Pick: Angels +100
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
