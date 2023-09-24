Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets for Rams vs. Bengals
The Rams offense is humming while Joe Burrow is banged up, how does htat shape the prop market for Monday Night Football?
By Reed Wallach
There's plenty of intrigue around the second matchup on Monday Night Football between the resurgent Los Angeles Rams and the banged up Cincinnati Bengals.
Matthew Stafford looks as healthy as ever and has the Rams humming on offense with Puka Nuka and Tutu Atwell emerging as a top targets as the team waits for Cooper Kupp to return, what is the best way to target these the Rams passing game in the player prop market?
With so many questions around Joe Burrow's availability, player props are scarce as of this writing for the Bengals, but we have two for you to get set for MNF.
Best Prop Bets for Rams vs. Bengals
- Matthew Stafford OVER 252.5 Passing Yards
- Tutu Atwell OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
Matthew Stafford OVER 252.5 Passing Yards
Stafford has been cooking this season, passing for over 300 yards in both games to start 2023, including a stellar performance agaisnt one of the best defenses in football in the San Francisco 49ers.
Despite not having Kupp on the field, Stafford has the Rams offense dangerous once again with the likes of Nuka and Atwell finding open space and Stafford's arm strength looking in pristine condition.
He'll face a Cincinnati defense that hasn't been tested through the air just yet. The Bengals played in a rain storm against the Browns and a physical, run-first Ravens team. I believe this number is assuming the Bengals secondary is in elite form, but in reality it hasn't been tested yet.
Tutu Atwell OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
Nuka is receiving rightful praise, but Atwell is also producing at an insane level for the Rams.
The second year Louisville product has tallied at least six catches and 77 yards in both games this season as the clear No. 2 target for LA.
As I mentioned above, I believe the Bengals secondary is being priced better than they actually have been given the offenses the team has faced, not the actual quality of the team. The Rams are the best passing game Cincy has seen so far and I like targeting Atwell to go overt his modest number.
