National Championship Odds: Washington Survives vs. Oregon, Remains in College Football Playoff Picture
Behind Michael Penix Jr.'s arm, Washington is still in the College Football Playoff picture.
By Reed Wallach
Week 7 was all about the Pac-12 in terms of the National Championship conversation.
The Pac-12 saw a ton of movement in the College Football Playoff picture as the Washington Huskies outdueled the Oregon Ducks to solidify their standing as a CFP contender while the Ducks likely fell out of the picture.
Meanwhile, USC lost its first marquee matchup of the season against Notre Dame, making it very unlikely that the Trojans make it inside the top four.
Washington is the big winner of this week, getting the inside track to the Pac-12 Championship game and running the table in the regular season, a lock to make the CFP. Oregon's path is more cloudy as the team can't afford a loss and will likely need to dethrone Washington in a conference title game rematch.
The Ducks likely fall to the back of the line behind the likes of other one loss teams like Texas and Alabama if those teams were to run the table from here on out due to the strength of their schedule, but again, not out of the realm of possibility.
Meanwhile, Georgia and Michigan continued to steamroll through its competition, the two clear favorites in the betting market to win the National Championship.
Georgia beat Vanderbilt 37-20, but did lose star tight end Brock Bowers to an ankle injury that may cost him his season. While there are some early reports of Bowers missing four-to-six weeks, he may miss the entire season, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The National Championship favorites may have to do it without the team's best offensive playmaker.
The Wolverines on the other hand continue to impress the most, outscoring Indiana 52-0 after the Hoosiers hit a trick play for a touchdown in the first quarter en route to a 52-7 victory.
As we turn the page to next week, expect more clarity in the Big Ten as Penn State travels to Ohio State in a battle of two CFP hopefuls. Both teams are undefeated and look the part of a team that can make the top four, but one will stay in the hunt following this heavyweight matchup.
Here are the updated National Championship odds ahead of Week 8.
