National League Reliever of the Year Odds (Devin Williams Favored to Win Again)
Breaking down the opening odds to win National League Reliever of the Year in the 2024 MLB season.
By Peter Dewey
Major League Baseball's Reliever of the Year award is only 10 years old, with the first awards (AL and NL) being handed out in the 2014 season.
Last season, Devin Williams (National League) and Felix Bautista (American League) took home the award. While Williams didn't lead the NL in saves, he put together quite the season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
With Josh Hader now in the American League, oddsmakers are making Williams the favorite to repeat as the award's winner this seson, but he has some competition. Edwin Diaz, who missed all of last season for the New York Mets, is +350 to win the award, right behind Williams at +300.
Let's break down the odds and some players to consider betting in this market in the 2024 season.
National League Reliever of the Year Odds
Devin Williams Favored to Win Back-to-Back Reliever of the Year Awards
Williams is a no-brainer to consider here, even though the Brewers are likely going to be a worse team after trading away Corbin Burnes.
Williams only had 61 appearances and 36 saves last season, but it was his other numbers that jumped off the page. The righty posted an impressive 1.53 ERA, and he has the best strikeouts per nine innings of any reliever that finished in the top five in the league in saves at 13.3. In fact, only Hader, Bautista, Pete Fairbanks and Jose Alvarado outranked Williams in that stat amongst the top 40 relievers in saves last season.
If Williams' ERA is as low as it was in 2023 again in 2024, he's going to be tough to beat for this honor.
Camilo Doval Best Dark Horse Bet to Win NL Reliever of the Year
San Francisco Giants righty Camilo Doval is massively undervalued in this market at +1200 to win National League Reliever of the Year.
Last season, Doval led the National League in saves with 39, and he posted an impressive 2.93 ERA in the process while striking out 11.6 batters per nine innings.
While Williams outranked Doval in ERA, I believe that the Giants righty could make a jump in that category. Doval had a FIP of just 2.77 last season, suggesting that his ERA should have been lower than it actually was.
He also pitched to a lower ERA (2.53) in the 2022 season. Doval only allowed three home runs last season, and if he can get his control in order (10 wild pitches, 26 walks last season), he could make a run at this honor.
