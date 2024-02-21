National League Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024 Season (Yoshinobu Yamamoto set as betting favorite)
Taking a look at the opening odds to be named the National League Rookie of the Year before the start of 2024 MLB Spring Training.
Spring Training for the 2024 MLB season is set to begin this week. That means it's time for us bettors to place a few bets on the futures market.
One of the available betting markets is the Rookie of the Year award. There a ton of rookies set to play in their first full season in the Majors including Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose signing was one of the biggest stories of the offseason.
If you want to check out the odds to win AL Rookie of the Year, you can find it here. In this article, we're focusing on the National League Rookie of the Year.
2024 NL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto +180
- Jackson Chourio +850
- Jung Hoo Lee +900
- Noelvi Marte +1100
- Shota Imanaga +1100
- Pete Crow-Armstrong +1800
- Kyle Harrison +1800
- Jordan Lawlar +2400
- Max Meyer +2600
- Dayton Hall +2600
- Paul Skenes +3000
- Michael Busch +3000
- Masyn Winn +3000
- Dylan Crews +3000
- Joseph Ortiz +3000
- Hunter Goodman +3500
- A.J. Smith-Shawver +4000
- Matt Mervis +4600
- Tyler Black +5000
- James Wood +5000
Yoshinobu Yamamoto obvious favorite to win NL ROY
After Shohei Ohtani announced his signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the next big signing to come was Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The rich got richer as the Dodgers continued their unbelievable offseason by signing the Japanese pitcher.
The 25-year old righty rocked a 1.21 ERA in 23 starts in the Japan Pacific League while also sporting a 0.884 WHIP and averaging 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He is the clear cut favorite to be the top rookie in baseball this season.
Noelvi Marte looking to keep momentum from 2023
Noelvi Marte played in 35 games for the Reds last season, sporting an impressive .316 batting average while hitting three home runs and stealing six bases. If he keeps up that production throughout the entire 2024 season, he should be a shoe-in to win NL Rookie of the Year.
Keeping up that level of production for an entire season is a tall order, but he still presents arguably the best value on the board at +1100. If it wasn't for Yamamoto, his odds would be much shorter.
Pete Crow-Armstrong Gives Cubs Offensive Boost
Pete Crow-Armstrong played in just 13 games for the Cubs last season, but failed to record a hit in 14 at bats. He has the talent to win this award, but will need to improve in a big way in 2024. He has one of the highest ceilings amongst contenders, so now might be the time to buy low on him at +1800 odds to win NL ROY.
