NBA Betting Trend: UNDERs on Epic Run Since NBA Returned from All-Star Break
The UNDER has been a great bet in the NBA in the six days since the league returned from the All-Star break.
By Peter Dewey
Hot betting trend alert!
Over the last six days, the UNDER in NBA games has become a must bet, as teams may be locking in on the defensive side of the ball as the playoffs are approaching out of the All-Star break.
Since the return of the NBA from the All-Star break, the UNDER has hit at a 76 percent clip (38-12-1) through the first six days of action.
Could this be something that bettors should consider trusting on Wednesday night?
There are six games in the NBA on Wednesday night, and you can find the best odds for each of them here!
One UNDER that I love for tonight's action is in the Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup. The total is set at 216.5 points.
Those teams have faced off three times this season, finishing with 204, 200 and 213 combined points in those games.
Cleveland has won each matchup, including two wins by double digits, so I’m not sold on taking the Bulls in this game as five-point dogs – even though the team is an impressive 7-4-1 ATS as a home underdog this season.
We could see some tired legs (and potentially some players ruled out) in this game on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Bulls are 5-4 on the OVER on the second night of a back-to-back this season while Cleveland is 4-5, and the UNDER has hit in 11 of the Cavs’ 15 games as road favorites this season.
Chicago profiles as a perfect UNDER team, playing at the No. 29 pace in the NBA, and the Cavs feature a top-10 defense on the season.
Don’t be shocked if we see a slug fest between these two division rivals.
