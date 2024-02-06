NBA Favorites on Incredible ATS Run This Week
Entering Tuesday's NBA action, favorites are a perfect 15-0 straight up, and they are covering the spread at a high rate this week.
By Peter Dewey
NBA favorites are on an incredible run over the last two days in the NBA, going 15-0 straight up and 12-3 against the spread across Sunday and Monday's action.
My goodness.
Favorites are having quite the week, as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 16 down as 8.5-point favorites to beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in double overtime. Plus, on Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks both erased second half deficits to win outright on the road.
So, with seven games in action tonight, should bettors expect favorites to dominate again?
Let's take a look at every NBA team that is favored tonight and how it has fared when favored at home or on the road (depending upon where today's game is located):
NBA Teams’ Against the Spread Records as Favorites
- Indiana Pacers: 11-9-1 (7-7-1 as home favorite)
- New York Knicks: 21-10 (12-7 as home favorite)
- Miami Heat: 13-15-1 (9-10 as home favorite)
- Dallas Mavericks: 16-11 (9-2 as road favorite)
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 18-18-2 (8-9 as road favorite)
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 21-13 (7-6 as road favorite)
- Phoenix Suns: 13-22-2 (6-14-1 as home favorite)
There's no doubt that the New York Knicks, Mavericks and Thunder have thrived in this spot this season, and I shared some more key trends in today's best NBA odds and trends.
While this favorite trend is certainly interesting, it's important to note that all of these games are separate and one trend doesn't apply to all of them. There's more to use when betting on the NBA tonight, but this trend is just too crazy not to point out.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.