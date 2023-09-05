Nebraska vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Colorado shocked the nation in an outright win against TCU as three touchdown underdogs, can the team follow it up at home against Nebraska?
By Reed Wallach
There is no bigger story in sports than the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes after the team's shocking upset of last year's National Championship runner up TCU on the road.
The Buffaloes, behind the play of Sanders' son, quarterback Shadeur Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter, are the talk of the country as the team heads back home to play Nebraska. The Cornhuskers lost a heartbreaker to Minnesota on the road under first year head coach Matt Rhule, can the team slow down the hype train that is Colorado?
Nebraska vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Both Colorado and Nebraska covered as underdogs in Week 1
- Colorado went OVER its total in Week 1
- Nebraska went UNVER its total in Week 1
Colorado vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colorado Record: 0-1
- Nebraska Record: 1-0
Nebraska vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Nebraska
Jeff Sims: The Georgia Tech transfer had an up-and-down showing against Minnesota, completing 11-of-19 passes for 114 yards with a touchdown and 91 yards on the ground, but tossed three interceptions , including one at the goal line and another that set up a Minnesota game winning field goal. Sims must be smarter with the rock, but will face a softer defense in Colorado, who struggled to contain the TCU ground game. The Horned Frogs ran for over seven yards per carry, which can suit the Cornhuskers offense well with Sims dual-threat ability.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Plenty of players to watch for the Buffaloes, but it starts with Sanders, the quarterback who is off an insane opener. The signal caller completed 80% of his passes on 47 attempts for 510 yards with four touchdowns. He will face a tougher defense on Saturday in the Cornhuskers defense, will he be able to keep it up?
Nebraska vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Can the Buffaloes keep it up? That'll be the question heading into Week 2 after taking the country by storm.
While Colorado smashed expectations in the opener, I believe that the market is a little overbought on the Buffs.
Nebraska has an optimistic outlook this season under the first year of Rhule despite a losing effort. The Cornhuskers averaged more than five yards per play, including a near-five yards per carry mark. However, the team was crushed by turnovers, losing four turnovers in the loss.
Trying to find an accurate number on Colorado is difficult, and while the offense is not one to underestimate, the defense will likely be what holds the team back. Colorado benefitted from generating two turnovers inside the red zone in addition to a blocked field goal kick. That masks the fact tahat the team averaged fewer than two yards per carry.
Colorado is likely overrated now following the massive ratings bump. The team is coming off an emotional road victory and could have a drop in play against a stout defense that will look to win this game on the ground.
With an edge in the trenches on both sides of the ball, take Nebraska to keep this one close.
